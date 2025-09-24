  • home icon
  • "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" stars spotted in stands during IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash [In Picture]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 24, 2025 22:51 IST
India v Bangladesh - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Indian batters in action against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash - Source: Getty

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' stars Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were spotted in the stands during India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24.

Raghav Juyal was seen wearing a white shirt with a t-shirt underneath, while Bobby Deol was seen in a plain black t-shirt and jeans. The two were spotted on special seats that had the title of their series printed on them.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is an Indian Hindi-language satirical action comedy drama series. Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha and Armaan Khera are some of the other cast members of the series.

Below is the image of Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol in the stands during India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, posted by a user on X:

India batted first in the ongoing game and put up a fighting total of 168/6 on the board. Abhishek Sharma carried his brilliant form with a sensational 37-ball 75 at a strike-rate of 202.7. While they lost a few wickets in between, Hardik Pandya gave the team a decent finish with his crucial 29-ball 38 in the end.

A win in this match will all but seal a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final for the Men in Blue. However, chasing the target, Bangladesh made a decent start, scoring 44/1 in the first six overs.

India's journey in the Asia Cup 2025 so far

Suryakumar Yadav and his troops began their Asia Cup 2025 journey in style with a comfortable nine-wicket victory over the UAE in their first game. Next up, they beat Pakistan by seven wickets. In their third game, they defeated Oman by 21 runs.

India ended the group stages at the top of the Group A standings with three wins from as many games. They carried on the dominance in their first Super 4 match as well. Once again, they defeated Pakistan by six wickets.

After the Bangladesh clash, they will face Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 fixture on Friday, September 26, in Dubai. The Men in Blue are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2023.

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

