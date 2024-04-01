"The chants lasted longer than his knock" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma goes for golden duck in MI vs RR clash of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma bagged a golden duck in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1.

Sharma was up against his old foe Trent Boult in the first over as Rajasthan won the toss and chose to field. The left-arm seamer got the better of the swashbuckling batter for the fifth time in T20 cricket.

It was a short of lenght ball from Boult outside the off stump. Sharma attempted to defend it, but the ball took the outside edge of his bat and keeper Sanju Samson completed a fine diving catch. Notably, this was Sharmas's 17th duck in the IPL, the joint-most in the league's history with Dinesh Karthik.

Several fans took to social media, reacting to Rohit Sharma's first-ball duck.

"The chants lasted longer than his knock."

Here are some of the other top reactions:

Notably, Rohit Sharma looked in great form with the bat in Mumbai's first two matches of IPL 2024. He kicked off the campaign with an impressive 43-run knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) and followed it up by scoring 26 off 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RR off to a wonderful start against MI as Trent Boult sends back Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir in the first over

Rajasthan's pace bowling spearhead Trent Boult has consistently provided his team with early breakthroughs. The Kiwi seamer's dominance with the new ball continued as he bagged two scalps in the very first over against Mumbai.

He dismissed the in-form Rohit Sharma on the fifth ball. The 24-year-old Naman Dhir walked out to bat at No. 3. The talented youngster has impressed many with his batting exploits in his debut season.

However, he went back without troubling the scorers against Rajasthan, losing his wicket to Boult on the first ball. He was out LBW while trying to play the ball towards mid-on. Dhir was undone by the inswing moment and was trapped in front.

Mumbai are yet to get off the mark on the points table, suffering back-to-back defeats in their first two outings. The five-time champions languish at the bottom of the points table.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 75/4 after nine overs with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma on the crease.