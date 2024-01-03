"The crisis man" - Fans react to Mohammad Rizwan's gutsy knock on Day 1 in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan delivered a clutch knock under pressure on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. However, they were off to a disastrous start, with openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub getting out for ducks.

The visitors found themselves in a precarious position as they were reeling at 47/4 when Rizwan walked out to bat. He steered the ship out of choppy waters for his team, stitching together a crucial 94-run stand with Agha Salman for the sixth wicket.

Rizwan narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century, scoring 88 runs off 103 balls. The right-handed batter was dismissed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

He earned widespread praise on social media for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mohammad Rizwan's impressive knock finally came to an end in the 47th over of the Pakistani innings. He perished while trying to play the pull shot off a short ball from Pat Cummins. The 31-year-old top-edged the delivery and was caught by Josh Hazlewood at long leg.

Mohammad Rizwan was not Pakistan's first-choice keeper-batter in the Australia Test series

The Pakistani team management gave the nod to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed over Mohammad Rizwan for the wicketkeeper-batter's role in the first Test against Australia in Perth.

The decision raised several eyebrows, given Rizwan's superior record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. Sarfaraz failed to make the most of the opportunity, managing only seven runs in two innings combined, as Pakistan lost the Test by 360 runs.

Rizwan replaced Sarfaraz in the playing XI for the second Test in Melbourne. He got off to a decent start in both innings, scoring 42 and 35 runs. Shan Masood and company, however, suffered a 79-run defeat in the contest.

Australia pocketed the three-match series by gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan will look to salvage some pride by winning the third and final Test. It is worth mentioning that they last won a Test match in Australia back in 1995-96.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App