"The Duckman" - Fans brutally slam Rohit Sharma after his second consecutive 3-ball duck in MI vs CSK IPL 2023 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma faced the wrath of fans as his lean patch of batting form continued in IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 6.

MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first this afternoon. Rohit Sharma demoted himself to the No. 3 position as Cameron Green partnered with Ishan Kishan in the opening department.

The change did not reap any rewards, as Tushar Deshpande cleaned up Green in the second over to give CSK an early breakthrough. Rohit came in next and did not look to be in rhythm once again. He perished in the third over, trying to scoop Deepak Chahar's length delivery.

Rohit Sharma was way too early into the shot as the ball took a leading edge going straight to Ravindra Jadeja coming in from the backward point region. He has had a poor season with the bat so far, scoring 184 runs at an average of 18.40 across ten games.

After yet another failure on Saturday, fans took to Twitter to troll him for his shortcomings in the batting department. Here are some of the reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm Rohit Sharma with his duck collection Rohit Sharma with his duck collection https://t.co/XkSkD2c0UI

Gaurav @Melbourne__82 Rohit Sharma in T20 Tournaments since 2016



122 Innings

21 avg

121 Strike Rate

20 ducks 🦆



Worst T20 batter of all time?? Rohit Sharma in T20 Tournaments since 2016122 Innings21 avg121 Strike Rate20 ducks 🦆Worst T20 batter of all time?? https://t.co/91DuXt9LMD

Priyanshu @PriyanshuVK18K

- No fight

- No agression

- No abusive behaviour

- No performance



16 Ducks in IPL by the Duckman - Rohit Sharma

#CSKvMI - No drama- No fight- No agression- No abusive behaviour- No performance16 Ducks in IPL by the Duckman - Rohit Sharma - No drama- No fight- No agression- No abusive behaviour - No performance16 Ducks in IPL by the Duckman - Rohit Sharma #CSKvMI https://t.co/0R3YNJHzxo

தல ViNo MSD 4.0🤘 @KillerViNoo7



Rohit Sharma - 16

Dinesh Karthik - 15

Mandeep Singh - 15



Hitman Rohit sharma takes the lead Most ducks in the IPL:Rohit Sharma - 16Dinesh Karthik - 15Mandeep Singh - 15Hitman Rohit sharma takes the lead Most ducks in the IPL:Rohit Sharma - 16 🐐💥Dinesh Karthik - 15Mandeep Singh - 15Hitman Rohit sharma takes the lead 😭🔥 https://t.co/FNQoYftlix

Aryan 🦥 @iAryan_Sharma Mukesh Ambani to Rohit Sharma after his 2nd duck in row : Mukesh Ambani to Rohit Sharma after his 2nd duck in row : https://t.co/GRxGFVzt3e

Div🦁| Dube stan @div_yumm

Fear of Tushar Deshpande Rohit Sharma didn't even open.Fear of Tushar Deshpande Rohit Sharma didn't even open.Fear of Tushar Deshpande 🔥 https://t.co/2JeYYlmbrO

Hemant @Sportscasmm #CSKvMI #RohithSharma



Rohit Sharma in every IPL match since 2018: Rohit Sharma in every IPL match since 2018: #CSKvMI #RohithSharmaRohit Sharma in every IPL match since 2018: https://t.co/WCHFuphZt9

Prisha @Prisha__Kaur



16 Ducks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



#CSKvsMI #RohitSharma Aryabhata would have been the happiest person if he was alive today.16 Ducks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Aryabhata would have been the happiest person if he was alive today.16 Ducks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🔝🔝🔝#CSKvsMI #RohitSharma https://t.co/zGrAPUWJVd

MahiEra @themahiera Highest ducks in the history of the IPL



Rohit Sharma: 16 Highest ducks in the history of the IPLRohit Sharma: 16 https://t.co/Z6qVPiY0vv

There is more to Rohit Sharma than the batsman: Tom Moody on MI captain's poor batting form

While speaking to the official broadcaster, Tom Moody put his weight behind Rohit and opined that everyone should be patient with his indifferent batting form as MI have great depth in the batting department. He said:

"It is a concern. When you have batting depth of quality, that MI have, you can be patient with someone like Rohit Sharma because of the value that he brings to the table as captain."

He added:

"You look at the value that MS Dhoni has had for CSK. He has only had a couple of impacts with the bat and that’s purely because he is sitting back in the batting order. There is more to Rohit than the batsman. It’s the leader, it’s the calm and successful mind. He is a multiple championship-winning captain."

Do you agree with Tom Moody's views? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes