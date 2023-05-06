"The Duckman" - Fans brutally slam Rohit Sharma after his second consecutive 3-ball duck in MI vs CSK IPL 2023 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma faced the wrath of fans as his lean patch of batting form continued in IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 6.
MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first this afternoon. Rohit Sharma demoted himself to the No. 3 position as Cameron Green partnered with Ishan Kishan in the opening department.
The change did not reap any rewards, as Tushar Deshpande cleaned up Green in the second over to give CSK an early breakthrough. Rohit came in next and did not look to be in rhythm once again. He perished in the third over, trying to scoop Deepak Chahar's length delivery.
Rohit Sharma was way too early into the shot as the ball took a leading edge going straight to Ravindra Jadeja coming in from the backward point region. He has had a poor season with the bat so far, scoring 184 runs at an average of 18.40 across ten games.
After yet another failure on Saturday, fans took to Twitter to troll him for his shortcomings in the batting department. Here are some of the reactions:
There is more to Rohit Sharma than the batsman: Tom Moody on MI captain's poor batting form
While speaking to the official broadcaster, Tom Moody put his weight behind Rohit and opined that everyone should be patient with his indifferent batting form as MI have great depth in the batting department. He said:
"It is a concern. When you have batting depth of quality, that MI have, you can be patient with someone like Rohit Sharma because of the value that he brings to the table as captain."
He added:
"You look at the value that MS Dhoni has had for CSK. He has only had a couple of impacts with the bat and that’s purely because he is sitting back in the batting order. There is more to Rohit than the batsman. It’s the leader, it’s the calm and successful mind. He is a multiple championship-winning captain."
Do you agree with Tom Moody's views? Sound off in the comments section.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.