"The epitome of consistency" - Fans react to Devon Conway's impactful knock in IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 30, 2023 01:23 IST
Devon Conway finished with 672 runs from 15 innings in IPL 2023 (Pic: IPLT20.com/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway stepped up to deliver an impactful knock in the team's IPL 2023 final encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

After being asked to bat first, Gujarat posted a mammoth 214-run total, the highest ever in an IPL final. However, the match was later reduced to 15 overs due to rain, and a revised target of 171 was set for Chennai.

Conway provided his team with an ideal start, accumulating some quick runs at the top of the order. The left-handed batter scored 47 runs from just 25 balls, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 188.00.

He was finally dismissed in the seventh over. The southpaw fell to left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad, ending up giving a simple catch to Mohit Sharma at long-off.

Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media, applauding Conway for his batting exploits. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Devon Conway in IPL 2023:1(6), 47(29), 0(4), 50(38), 83(45), 77*(57), 56(40), 8(16), 92*(52), 44(42), 10(13), 30(28), 87(52), 40(34), 47(25).15 innings, 672 runs, 51.7 Average, 139.8 strike rate - What a season for Conway, Phenomenal. https://t.co/0lLp8IUoVB
#Conway - the Epitome of Consistency.#CSKvsGT #IPL2023Finals twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Well played Conway👏
Conway, the only deserving player in csk side to play the final 💔
Well played Conway!! Thank you so much for all the powerplay overs you gave us. #CSKvGT
End of an excellent innings & season.Thank you Devon Conway 💛🔥#CSKvsGT #GTvCSK https://t.co/471OgXkJBy
Watson, Faf and now Conway with a crucial knock for CSK in the IPL finals.
Loved the Intent Conway na 👏👏Well Played!
Conway showing the way....
Forever grateful DEVON PHILIP CONWAY 🙏🏾 https://t.co/o6UK6Xy0Nl
@IPL Michael Hussey, Mathew Hayden, Dwayne Smith, Faf Du Plessis, Shane Watson and now Devon Conway...The foreign Openers for CSK are fantastic... This innings from Conway may well be the difference...
@rahulmsd_91 Our Conway 💛 we trusted him

Notably, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave CSK a glimmer of hope with their opening partnership. The pair accumulated 74 runs off just 39 balls, putting pressure on the GT bowlers

Noor Ahmad dismissed Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the same over to put GT on top

Noor Ahmad proved to be GT skipper Hardik Pandya's trump card against the CSK openers. The crafty spinner helped his side take the commanding position once again by sending back both the opening batters in the same over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first one to perish. He was dismissed for 26 off 16 in the seventh over of the run chase while only managing to get a top edge.

Was that a match turning over from Noor Ahmad? 🤔📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #CSKvsGT #crickettwitter https://t.co/N6rkpX7WkX

Rashid Khan completed the catch at backward point as Gujarat drew first blood. Devon Conway also departed in the same over, putting Chennai in a tricky position.

