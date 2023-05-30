"The epitome of consistency" - Fans react to Devon Conway's impactful knock in IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway stepped up to deliver an impactful knock in the team's IPL 2023 final encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

After being asked to bat first, Gujarat posted a mammoth 214-run total, the highest ever in an IPL final. However, the match was later reduced to 15 overs due to rain, and a revised target of 171 was set for Chennai.

Conway provided his team with an ideal start, accumulating some quick runs at the top of the order. The left-handed batter scored 47 runs from just 25 balls, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 188.00.

He was finally dismissed in the seventh over. The southpaw fell to left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad, ending up giving a simple catch to Mohit Sharma at long-off.

Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media, applauding Conway for his batting exploits. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Devon Conway in IPL 2023:



1(6), 47(29), 0(4), 50(38), 83(45), 77*(57), 56(40), 8(16), 92*(52), 44(42), 10(13), 30(28), 87(52), 40(34), 47(25).



15 innings, 672 runs, 51.7 Average, 139.8 strike rate - What a season for Conway, Phenomenal. Devon Conway in IPL 2023:1(6), 47(29), 0(4), 50(38), 83(45), 77*(57), 56(40), 8(16), 92*(52), 44(42), 10(13), 30(28), 87(52), 40(34), 47(25).15 innings, 672 runs, 51.7 Average, 139.8 strike rate - What a season for Conway, Phenomenal. https://t.co/0lLp8IUoVB

𝙑 ♪ @RKs_Tilllast Conway, the only deserving player in csk side to play the final Conway, the only deserving player in csk side to play the final 💔

Direct Hit @newbatsman Well played Conway!! Thank you so much for all the powerplay overs you gave us. #CSKvGT Well played Conway!! Thank you so much for all the powerplay overs you gave us. #CSKvGT

Harshit Anand @imHarshitAnand Watson, Faf and now Conway with a crucial knock for CSK in the IPL finals. Watson, Faf and now Conway with a crucial knock for CSK in the IPL finals.

KeErThiVaSAn  @keerthivasan_bk

Well Played! Loved the Intent Conway naWell Played! Loved the Intent Conway na 👏👏Well Played!

Ja'w'a_Sunderasan @tea_tweetler Conway showing the way.... Conway showing the way....

Gen X @AravindlakkaX

The foreign Openers for CSK are fantastic... This innings from Conway may well be the difference... @IPL Michael Hussey, Mathew Hayden, Dwayne Smith, Faf Du Plessis, Shane Watson and now Devon Conway...The foreign Openers for CSK are fantastic... This innings from Conway may well be the difference... @IPL Michael Hussey, Mathew Hayden, Dwayne Smith, Faf Du Plessis, Shane Watson and now Devon Conway...The foreign Openers for CSK are fantastic... This innings from Conway may well be the difference...

Notably, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave CSK a glimmer of hope with their opening partnership. The pair accumulated 74 runs off just 39 balls, putting pressure on the GT bowlers

Noor Ahmad dismissed Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the same over to put GT on top

Noor Ahmad proved to be GT skipper Hardik Pandya's trump card against the CSK openers. The crafty spinner helped his side take the commanding position once again by sending back both the opening batters in the same over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first one to perish. He was dismissed for 26 off 16 in the seventh over of the run chase while only managing to get a top edge.

Rashid Khan completed the catch at backward point as Gujarat drew first blood. Devon Conway also departed in the same over, putting Chennai in a tricky position.

Poll : 0 votes