"The epitome of consistency" - Fans react to Devon Conway's impactful knock in IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway stepped up to deliver an impactful knock in the team's IPL 2023 final encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.
After being asked to bat first, Gujarat posted a mammoth 214-run total, the highest ever in an IPL final. However, the match was later reduced to 15 overs due to rain, and a revised target of 171 was set for Chennai.
Conway provided his team with an ideal start, accumulating some quick runs at the top of the order. The left-handed batter scored 47 runs from just 25 balls, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 188.00.
He was finally dismissed in the seventh over. The southpaw fell to left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad, ending up giving a simple catch to Mohit Sharma at long-off.
Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media, applauding Conway for his batting exploits. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave CSK a glimmer of hope with their opening partnership. The pair accumulated 74 runs off just 39 balls, putting pressure on the GT bowlers
Noor Ahmad dismissed Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the same over to put GT on top
Noor Ahmad proved to be GT skipper Hardik Pandya's trump card against the CSK openers. The crafty spinner helped his side take the commanding position once again by sending back both the opening batters in the same over.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first one to perish. He was dismissed for 26 off 16 in the seventh over of the run chase while only managing to get a top edge.
Rashid Khan completed the catch at backward point as Gujarat drew first blood. Devon Conway also departed in the same over, putting Chennai in a tricky position.
