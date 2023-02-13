"The finisher" - Fans react as RCB buys Richa Ghosh for Rs 1.9 crore in WPL Auction 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh for Rs 1.9 crore at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction 2023 in Mumbai on Monday (February 13).

RCB were engaged in a fierce-bidding war with Delhi Capitals to buy Ghosh, whose base price was Rs 50 lakh. The development comes a day after the right-hander played a match-winning cameo against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. She scored a quickfire 31 off just 20 as India won by seven wickets.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#RCB #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter 19-year-old Richa Ghosh is sold for a whopping ₹1.9 CR to Royal Challengers Bangalore! 19-year-old Richa Ghosh is sold for a whopping ₹1.9 CR to Royal Challengers Bangalore! 💰🇮🇳#RCB #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/wwyyazwyjw

The 19-year-old recently scored an unbeaten 91 off 56 in a warm-up game against Bangladesh. Ghosh also scored 93 runs in four innings at the recently concluded U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 as India won the inaugural competition. The Siliguri-born player has scored 458 runs in 31 T20Is at a strike rate of 135.50.

RCB fans expressed their delight to get Richa Ghosh in their team, with one calling the youngster a finisher:

"Richa Ghosh, The finisher"

Here are some of the other top Twitter reactions:

Alok Ranjan 🇮🇳 @itsalokranjan

Opener as Smirti , middle order of Ellyse Perry who can finish the inning with Richa Ghosh and swing bowler to start the Inning with Bengluru have won the #WPL already.Opener as Smirti , middle order of Ellyse Perry who can finish the inning with Richa Ghosh and swing bowler to start the Inning with Renuka Singh Thakur. Bengluru have won the #WPL already.Opener as Smirti , middle order of Ellyse Perry who can finish the inning with Richa Ghosh and swing bowler to start the Inning with Renuka Singh Thakur.

AA💙VK @SSRINU18_

Power Hitter Richa Ghosh twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Smriti Mandhana.

Ellyse Perry.

Sophie Devine.

Renuka Singh Thakur.

Richa Ghosh.



- Incredible stuff by RCB, what a team so far! Smriti Mandhana.Ellyse Perry.Sophie Devine.Renuka Singh Thakur.Richa Ghosh.- Incredible stuff by RCB, what a team so far! Power Hitter Richa Ghosh 😳😳😳Power Hitter Richa Ghosh 💥💥💥 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Nik @IRONlK Richa Ghosh to RCB. Great 5 player core for them. Inke aaju baaju dekhte hai kaisi team banate hai Richa Ghosh to RCB. Great 5 player core for them. Inke aaju baaju dekhte hai kaisi team banate hai

AK @rwamit @ovshake42 Not early but consistent with RICHA GHOSH as well @ovshake42 Not early but consistent with RICHA GHOSH as well

Aman @CaptainKohli___ Richa Ghosh what a steal by RCB Richa Ghosh what a steal by RCB 🔥

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh World class opener - Mandhana.

World class All-rounder - Perry.

World class bowler - Renuka.

World class WK batter - Richa Ghosh.



RCB on fire, they have great core so far!! World class opener - Mandhana.World class All-rounder - Perry.World class bowler - Renuka.World class WK batter - Richa Ghosh.RCB on fire, they have great core so far!!

🏏🐼 @Cric_GRH



Glad we grabbed Richa Ghosh in



Good days ahead for RCB fans



Auction We missed out on Rishabh in IPLGlad we grabbed Richa Ghosh in #WPL Good days ahead for RCB fans #WPL Auction We missed out on Rishabh in IPL Glad we grabbed Richa Ghosh in #WPL Good days ahead for RCB fans #WPLAuction

Having spent Rs 9 crore on just five players, RCB will have to spend their remaining purse wisely.

Richa Ghosh joins Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine at RCB

Richa Ghosh will now rub shoulders with some of the world-class players on the field in WPL 2023. RCB have also bought Australia and New Zealand all-rounders Ellyse Perry (Rs 1.7 crore) and Sophie Devine (Rs 50 lakh) respectively.

Earlier, the Bengaluru-based franchise broke the bank for India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, spending Rs 3.4 crore. Meanwhile, speedster Renuka Singh was also bought for Rs 1.5 crore. With top-quality players in their ranks, RCB will look to win the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Meanwhile, the inaugural WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26. A total of 22 games will be played between five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz - at Mumbai’s Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium.

