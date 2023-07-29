"The GOAT of ODI giving drinks" - Twitter lauds Virat Kohli's humility to come out with drinks for batters in India vs West Indies ODI 

Virat Kohli proved why he is one of the most beloved cricketers in the world when he came out with drinks for batters Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav in the second ODI of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies.

Kohli, who was rested for the second ODI, did not stay back at the hotel but decided to travel with the squad to the Kensington Oval for today's match. He tried his best to help the team by coming out with drinks at the end of the 37th over in the Indian innings.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur was batting in the middle with spinner Kuldeep Yadav when Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal came out with drinks. The two senior Indian players wore neon green vests above their jerseys at the Kensington Oval.

Here's a clip of the aforementioned incident, followed by some of the top Twitter reactions:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh



Virat Kohli, What a man he is - Great gesture from The King Kohli.!! The GOAT Virat Kohli giving drinks to players in the break.Virat Kohli, What a man he is - Great gesture from The King Kohli.!! pic.twitter.com/kJKvdKqalc

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



Nice from King....!!! Virat Kohli, The GOAT of ODI, giving drinks to the batters during break.Nice from King....!!! pic.twitter.com/4OvbMIQVZz

👌👑🌟🌶️ @superking1816 #WIvIND #ViratKohli #BCCI

Virat Kohli, The GOAT of ODI, giving drinks to the batters during break.



most selfless player in the world pic.twitter.com/F9vRKC4S8C Virat Kohli, The GOAT of ODI, giving drinks to the batters during break.most selfless player in the world

Arpan Pradhan @ArpanPr32830268 ) in 12th man duties!



He is providing drinks to the Batters during the break.



#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/tFqwFRowYc Virat Kohli () in 12th man duties!He is providing drinks to the Batters during the break.

India struggled with the bat in the absence of Virat Kohli

Team India surprisingly decided to leave both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli out of the playing XI for the second ODI against the West Indies. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was assigned the reins of the team for this match.

Speaking at the toss, Pandya explained the reason behind the two star batters' absence and said:

"Few questions have to be answered, Ro (Rohit Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) have been playing constant cricket, so, we thought they might rest for this game and be fresh for the 3rd ODI. Making sure the opportunities are given to the guys."

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absences hurt the Indian team a lot. After being asked to bat first, India were skittled out for just 181 runs in 40.5 overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored for the Men in Blue with a 55-run knock.

The West Indies need 182 runs to level the three-match series. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

