"THE GREATEST CHASE!"- Twitterati reacts after Adelaide Strikers pulls off a sensational chase against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 12

The Adelaide Strikers beat the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets in the 30th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) season 12 on Thursday, January 5. The Strikers chased down a record 230 runs in this contest, the highest ever in BBL history.

After being asked to bat first, the Hobart Hurricanes reached a mammoth total of 229/4 in the first innings. Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, and Zak Crawley smashed half-centuries, while Tim David (39*) provided the finishing touches to the Hurricanes' innings.

The Adelaide Strikers' received an early blow in the chase as opener Ryan Gibson (5) departed in the second over with just eight runs on the board. Chris Lynn (64 off 29 balls) played a sensational knock after coming in at number three, injecting some much-needed momentum into the chase.

Patrick Dooley sent him to the pavilion in the 11th over and provided the Hurricanes with a massive breakthrough. Matthew Short (100 off 59 balls) remained unperturbed at the other end and kept the momentum going to take his side home in the final over.

The Strikers captain hit a four through covers off the third ball of the 20th over to reach his hundred as well as the target. Adam Hose (38) chipped in with a blazing cameo in the middle order to assist him.

This was the final match of the season for Adelaide Strikers' star spinner Rashid Khan. He will leave for South Africa soon, where he is slated to captain the MI Cape Town side in the inaugural SA20 league.

Fans heap praise on Matthew Short and Co. after Adelaide Strikers' record-breaking chase vs Hobart Hurricanes in BBL12

Cricket fans across the globe enjoyed a high-scoring thriller between the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. They hailed Mathew Short for his magnificent century and for guiding his side to a record-breaking victory.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after the epic chase:

Megan Schutt @megan_schutt 🏼 that is bloody extraordinary… not a good night to be a bowler! How good #BBL12 What have I just witnessed 🤯🏼 that is bloody extraordinary… @mattshort95 take a bownot a good night to be a bowler! How good What have I just witnessed 🤯👏🏼 that is bloody extraordinary… @mattshort95 take a bow 👑 not a good night to be a bowler! How good 💙 #BBL12

Sawez Akhter Alp(الپ) @AkhterSawez



Simply incredible from Matt Short who brings up a ton to pull off the biggest chase in BBL history!



Jake reed @jkreed14 Get Matt short in the IPL. Bats, bowls spin and fields, absolute no brainer for a franchise. #bbl Get Matt short in the IPL. Bats, bowls spin and fields, absolute no brainer for a franchise. #bbl

Ella 🦅🦅 @ellapk3 Incredible scenes!!! What a chase from the Strikers - absolutely unbelievable! Hurricanes not helping themselves with some dodgy bowling at times either. Epic BBL game #BBL12 Incredible scenes!!! What a chase from the Strikers - absolutely unbelievable! Hurricanes not helping themselves with some dodgy bowling at times either. Epic BBL game #BBL12

Jomboy @Jomboy_ KFC Big Bash League @BBL



KFC Big Bash League @BBL



CODE Cricket @codecricketau



CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a run chase by Adelaide strikers, Captain Matthew short smashed 100*(59) in 230 successful run chase in BBL - Incredible. What a run chase by Adelaide strikers, Captain Matthew short smashed 100*(59) in 230 successful run chase in BBL - Incredible. https://t.co/k2d83eKda5

Akeal Hosein @AHosein21 🏏 Exciting chase !!!!! What a knock!!!! @BBL quality from matt short !!🏏 Exciting chase !!!!! What a knock!!!! @BBL quality from matt short !! 🔥💯🏏 Exciting chase !!!!!

Tim Michell @tim_michell



Ton to win it. Just incredible. What a cricketer.



#bbl12 Dropped on 0, Matt Short produces one of the innings of his life in one of the BBL's all-time chases.Ton to win it. Just incredible. What a cricketer. Dropped on 0, Matt Short produces one of the innings of his life in one of the BBL's all-time chases. Ton to win it. Just incredible. What a cricketer. #bbl12

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #BBL12



Matthew Short hits Faheem Ashraf for a boundary to complete one of the finest hundreds in a successful T20 chase. Unbelievable innings Matthew Short hits Faheem Ashraf for a boundary to complete one of the finest hundreds in a successful T20 chase. Unbelievable innings 🔥 #BBL12 https://t.co/S1ddE1jJeD

CricketGully @thecricketgully



Adelaide Strikers killed the chase with three balls to spare!!!!



Courtesy Matt Short's breathtaking century



#AdelaideStrikers #MatthewShort #BBL12



One hell of a chase in BBL!!!Adelaide Strikers killed the chase with three balls to spare!!!!Courtesy Matt Short's breathtaking century One hell of a chase in BBL!!! Adelaide Strikers killed the chase with three balls to spare!!!! Courtesy Matt Short's breathtaking century💯#AdelaideStrikers #MatthewShort #BBL12https://t.co/OcjUnt94dE

Andrew Wu @wutube A T20 numbers & analytics issue here. What is considered the more valuable knock in run chase of 230? Matt Short’s 100no off 59 balls or Chris Lynn’s 64 off 29? Given scoring rates and run rate required, am I wrong to say Lynn? Of course, Adelaide don’t win without both. #BBL12 A T20 numbers & analytics issue here. What is considered the more valuable knock in run chase of 230? Matt Short’s 100no off 59 balls or Chris Lynn’s 64 off 29? Given scoring rates and run rate required, am I wrong to say Lynn? Of course, Adelaide don’t win without both. #BBL12

The Strikers will next be in action in the BBL against the Melbourne Renegades next Tuesday (January 10).

