"THE GREATEST CHASE!"- Twitterati reacts after Adelaide Strikers pulls off a sensational chase against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 12

The Adelaide Strikers beat the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets in the 30th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) season 12 on Thursday, January 5. The Strikers chased down a record 230 runs in this contest, the highest ever in BBL history.
After being asked to bat first, the Hobart Hurricanes reached a mammoth total of 229/4 in the first innings. Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, and Zak Crawley smashed half-centuries, while Tim David (39*) provided the finishing touches to the Hurricanes' innings.
The Adelaide Strikers' received an early blow in the chase as opener Ryan Gibson (5) departed in the second over with just eight runs on the board. Chris Lynn (64 off 29 balls) played a sensational knock after coming in at number three, injecting some much-needed momentum into the chase.
Patrick Dooley sent him to the pavilion in the 11th over and provided the Hurricanes with a massive breakthrough. Matthew Short (100 off 59 balls) remained unperturbed at the other end and kept the momentum going to take his side home in the final over.
The Strikers captain hit a four through covers off the third ball of the 20th over to reach his hundred as well as the target. Adam Hose (38) chipped in with a blazing cameo in the middle order to assist him.
This was the final match of the season for Adelaide Strikers' star spinner Rashid Khan. He will leave for South Africa soon, where he is slated to captain the MI Cape Town side in the inaugural SA20 league.
Fans heap praise on Matthew Short and Co. after Adelaide Strikers' record-breaking chase vs Hobart Hurricanes in BBL12
Cricket fans across the globe enjoyed a high-scoring thriller between the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. They hailed Mathew Short for his magnificent century and for guiding his side to a record-breaking victory.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after the epic chase:
The Strikers will next be in action in the BBL against the Melbourne Renegades next Tuesday (January 10).
Get IND vs SL Live Score for 2nd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Cricket News & Update