"The Greatest he was, he is, he will be"- Twitter goes into a frenzy as MS Dhoni finishes innings with a blazing cameo against GT in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni (14* off 7 balls) turned back the clock and finished the innings on a high in the IPL 2023 season opener.

CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT) squared off in the first match of the cash-rich league at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

MS Dhoni had not wielded a bat in a competitive match since last IPL season. However, the iconic player did not look rusty as he got into business right after entering the crease in the final few overs.

He managed to salvage the situation to some extent after a poor effort from the middle order by taking his side to 178/7 in 20 overs. Dhoni hit a six and a four off Joshua Little in the last over to provide a big finish.

Fans were expectably delighted and overjoyed after witnessing MS Dhoni's cameo. They expressed their reactions on Twitter, with most of them terming it a vintage finishing knock from the 41-year-old batter.

Here are the best reactions:

MAHIYANK ™ @Mahiyank_78 MS Dhoni hit the most no. of six in 20th over of IPL



The Greatest he was, he is , he wil be . MS Dhoni hit the most no. of six in 20th over of IPL The Greatest he was, he is , he wil be . https://t.co/sZ90zBcTqD

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh The MS Dhoni's SIX - 100,000 fans waiting for this.



The Vintage and Finisher Mahi. The MS Dhoni's SIX - 100,000 fans waiting for this.The Vintage and Finisher Mahi. https://t.co/tyZhGx83AZ

Rishav @Rishav9366 #MSDhoni𓃵 One six of MSD is enough to break the internet #MSDhoni𓃵 One six of MSD is enough to break the internet https://t.co/CrtJHFKYsF

ᴀʙʜɪ.♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ @btwitsabhii



Once a finisher is always a finisher



#GTvsCSK #GTvCSK #jiocrash #TATAIPL2023 #JioCinema #MSDhoni𓃵 #RuturajGaikwad



Huge six by Thala MS Dhoni in the 20th overOnce a finisher is always a finisher Huge six by Thala MS Dhoni in the 20th over 🔥Once a finisher is always a finisher 😇#GTvsCSK #GTvCSK #jiocrash #TATAIPL2023 #JioCinema #MSDhoni𓃵 #RuturajGaikwadhttps://t.co/a9ttfQcK0i

𝑨𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏 @Hawa_aane_de_ 🦁



The whole stadium wanted this six from MS Dhoni. 🦁



#MSDhoni𓃵 #GTvsCSK Mahi mar raha haiThe whole stadium wanted this six from MS Dhoni. Mahi mar raha hai 😭🦁The whole stadium wanted this six from MS Dhoni. 💛🦁#MSDhoni𓃵 #GTvsCSK https://t.co/g8FBFGba9d

' @Ashwin__tweetz

#GTvsCSK #MSDhoni One six against a Irish farmer and these guys getting 0rgasm One six against a Irish farmer and these guys getting 0rgasm 😭😭#GTvsCSK #MSDhoni https://t.co/D3mRL9TmRb

lucky @lucky_dhfm7

Made my day 🤩

Love you thala 🦁

#MSDhoni𓃵 #GTvsCSK

That six 🥵Made my day 🤩Love you thala 🦁 That six 🥵Made my day 🤩 Love you thala 🦁#MSDhoni𓃵 #GTvsCSKhttps://t.co/XZAFpoz4fy

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra This is what the 1,00,000 people wanted in the stadium.



A six from MS Dhoni! This is what the 1,00,000 people wanted in the stadium.A six from MS Dhoni! https://t.co/OdlrwpSfqS

Sagar @sagarcasm Ahmedabad crowd cheering for opposition captain MS Dhoni Ahmedabad crowd cheering for opposition captain MS Dhoni https://t.co/9cnLBQeHEO

ɐslɐɯ @pitchinginline

Thala Thala Dhaaan! 🫶

That's MS Dhoni at the age of 42.Thala Thala Dhaaan! That's MS Dhoni at the age of 42. Thala Thala Dhaaan! 🔥🫶https://t.co/8DJIoZfYRd

thaman S @MusicThaman



Tat Six From Middle Stump & Same with the Four 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁



Sound from The Bat

#MSDhoni𓃵 THALA @msdhoni DHARISANAM 🫶Tat Six From Middle Stump & Same with the Four 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁Sound from The Bat THALA @msdhoni DHARISANAM 🫶🔥🔥🔥⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️Tat Six From Middle Stump & Same with the Four 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁Sound from The Bat 👋✨✨✨✨✨✨✨#MSDhoni𓃵 ✊ https://t.co/jejEKWau21

Aly Goni @AlyGoni I m taking about my excitement level 1 MSD six equals to poore saal ke sixI m taking about my excitement level #MSDhoni𓃵 1 MSD six equals to poore saal ke six 😂😂 I m taking about my excitement level #MSDhoni𓃵

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx Ms Dhoni Hits a Six



MSD Fans: Ms Dhoni Hits a SixMSD Fans: https://t.co/PEjWzM3ntU

Ruturaj Gaikwad held CSK's innings together before MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches

After being asked to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad carried his side until he got out in the 18th over. He looked in great touch from the onset and played a magnificent knock, carting the bowlers around the park for fun.

Gaikwad's 50-ball 92-run knock comprised nine sixes and four boundaries. However, he did not get much support from the other end, which eventually dented CSK's chances of reaching 200. Moeen Ali (23) provided him support in the powerplay but perished without converting his start. Reflecting on the innings at the mid-innings break, Ali said:

"It is a score which is great to have. Disappointed, we should have scored 15-20 more. (On the pitch) Ruturaj was outstanding and he made the wicket look amazingly good. It was a decent pitch, once you take the first 5-6 balls. Chennai's support has always been incredible and when I was batting, the noise was perhaps the loudest I have ever heard."

