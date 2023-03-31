"The Greatest he was, he is, he will be"- Twitter goes into a frenzy as MS Dhoni finishes innings with a blazing cameo against GT in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni (14* off 7 balls) turned back the clock and finished the innings on a high in the IPL 2023 season opener.
CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT) squared off in the first match of the cash-rich league at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.
MS Dhoni had not wielded a bat in a competitive match since last IPL season. However, the iconic player did not look rusty as he got into business right after entering the crease in the final few overs.
He managed to salvage the situation to some extent after a poor effort from the middle order by taking his side to 178/7 in 20 overs. Dhoni hit a six and a four off Joshua Little in the last over to provide a big finish.
Fans were expectably delighted and overjoyed after witnessing MS Dhoni's cameo. They expressed their reactions on Twitter, with most of them terming it a vintage finishing knock from the 41-year-old batter.
Ruturaj Gaikwad held CSK's innings together before MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches
After being asked to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad carried his side until he got out in the 18th over. He looked in great touch from the onset and played a magnificent knock, carting the bowlers around the park for fun.
Gaikwad's 50-ball 92-run knock comprised nine sixes and four boundaries. However, he did not get much support from the other end, which eventually dented CSK's chances of reaching 200. Moeen Ali (23) provided him support in the powerplay but perished without converting his start. Reflecting on the innings at the mid-innings break, Ali said:
"It is a score which is great to have. Disappointed, we should have scored 15-20 more. (On the pitch) Ruturaj was outstanding and he made the wicket look amazingly good. It was a decent pitch, once you take the first 5-6 balls. Chennai's support has always been incredible and when I was batting, the noise was perhaps the loudest I have ever heard."
