"The Greatest he was, he is, he will be"- Twitter goes into a frenzy as MS Dhoni finishes innings with a blazing cameo against GT in IPL 2023

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 31, 2023 22:40 IST
Fans react after MS Dhoni
Fans react after MS Dhoni's knock on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni (14* off 7 balls) turned back the clock and finished the innings on a high in the IPL 2023 season opener.

CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT) squared off in the first match of the cash-rich league at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

MS Dhoni had not wielded a bat in a competitive match since last IPL season. However, the iconic player did not look rusty as he got into business right after entering the crease in the final few overs.

He managed to salvage the situation to some extent after a poor effort from the middle order by taking his side to 178/7 in 20 overs. Dhoni hit a six and a four off Joshua Little in the last over to provide a big finish.

Fans were expectably delighted and overjoyed after witnessing MS Dhoni's cameo. They expressed their reactions on Twitter, with most of them terming it a vintage finishing knock from the 41-year-old batter.

Here are the best reactions:

MS Dhoni hit the most no. of six in 20th over of IPL The Greatest he was, he is , he wil be . https://t.co/sZ90zBcTqD
The MS Dhoni's SIX - 100,000 fans waiting for this.The Vintage and Finisher Mahi. https://t.co/tyZhGx83AZ
#MSDhoni𓃵 One six of MSD is enough to break the internet https://t.co/CrtJHFKYsF
Huge six by Thala MS Dhoni in the 20th over 🔥Once a finisher is always a finisher 😇#GTvsCSK #GTvCSK #jiocrash #TATAIPL2023 #JioCinema #MSDhoni𓃵 #RuturajGaikwadhttps://t.co/a9ttfQcK0i
Waited 1 year just for this spacial six .#dhoni #cskvsgt #ChennaiSuperKings #GTvsCSK #MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/rU8NGd4jNS
Mahi mar raha hai 😭🦁The whole stadium wanted this six from MS Dhoni. 💛🦁#MSDhoni𓃵 #GTvsCSK https://t.co/g8FBFGba9d
One six against a Irish farmer and these guys getting 0rgasm 😭😭#GTvsCSK #MSDhoni https://t.co/D3mRL9TmRb
That six 🥵Made my day 🤩 Love you thala 🦁#MSDhoni𓃵 #GTvsCSKhttps://t.co/XZAFpoz4fy
"ஒத்த SIX uh "💥❤‍🔥அடிச்சது யாருங்கிறது தான் matter eh🥳🥳🥳🥳Can you feel the power.. 💯terror.. ❤‍🔥... Fire... 💥#MSDhoni #IPLonJioCinema https://t.co/h0DTu3JKUx
This is what the 1,00,000 people wanted in the stadium.A six from MS Dhoni! https://t.co/OdlrwpSfqS
Ahmedabad crowd cheering for opposition captain MS Dhoni https://t.co/9cnLBQeHEO
That's MS Dhoni at the age of 42. Thala Thala Dhaaan! 🔥🫶https://t.co/8DJIoZfYRd
THALA @msdhoni DHARISANAM 🫶🔥🔥🔥⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️Tat Six From Middle Stump & Same with the Four 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁Sound from The Bat 👋✨✨✨✨✨✨✨#MSDhoni𓃵https://t.co/jejEKWau21
The whole stadium wanted this six from MS Dhoni. 🫶🥹#MSDhoni𓃵 #GTvsCSK https://t.co/vRrJBpq1XW
1 MSD six equals to poore saal ke six 😂😂 I m taking about my excitement level #MSDhoni𓃵
Dhoni after hitting that six 💪 #TATAIPL2023 #MSDhoni𓃵 #GTvsCSK https://t.co/pOFvsIs49i
Ms Dhoni Hits a SixMSD Fans: https://t.co/PEjWzM3ntU
Me watching MS Dhoni's batting#GTvsCSK #IPL2023 https://t.co/n7t6fgjk5l

Ruturaj Gaikwad held CSK's innings together before MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches

After being asked to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad carried his side until he got out in the 18th over. He looked in great touch from the onset and played a magnificent knock, carting the bowlers around the park for fun.

Gaikwad's 50-ball 92-run knock comprised nine sixes and four boundaries. However, he did not get much support from the other end, which eventually dented CSK's chances of reaching 200. Moeen Ali (23) provided him support in the powerplay but perished without converting his start. Reflecting on the innings at the mid-innings break, Ali said:

"It is a score which is great to have. Disappointed, we should have scored 15-20 more. (On the pitch) Ruturaj was outstanding and he made the wicket look amazingly good. It was a decent pitch, once you take the first 5-6 balls. Chennai's support has always been incredible and when I was batting, the noise was perhaps the loudest I have ever heard."

