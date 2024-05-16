"The guiding light for Indian football" - Cricketing fraternity reacts as Sunil Chhetri announces retirement

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has announced that he will call it a day on his international career after the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Kuwait next month. Cricketing fraternity paid tribute to the Indian football skipper with social media posts.

IPL franchise Gujarat Titans led the posts from the cricketing fraternity with a special edit for the Indian football team's captain. The Titans picked an image of Sunil Chhetri expressing his gratitude, and wrote "Thank You For Making India Believe" near it.

"𝘐𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘴, 𝘪𝘯 𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘴, 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭... 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘶𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙣. 𝙉𝙤𝙬. 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧," Gujarat Titans captioned the post.

The BCCI's official X handle quoted the video posted by Sunil on his profile and wrote:

"Your career has been nothing short of extraordinary and you have been a phenomenal icon for Indian football and Indian sports. Go well, Captain! #TeamIndia."

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha posted an image of Chhetri from a training session and wrote on X:

"Thank you, Sunil Chhetri, for your incredible contributions to Indian football. Your passion, dedication, and leadership have inspired millions. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement! #Legend #IndianFootball."

"Happy farewell to the No.11 but India's #1" - RCB upload a special post for Sunil Chhetri

Sunil has been a fan of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Posting two photos of Sunil, the RCB team wrote on X:

"What a ride this has been, skipper! 94 international goals, so many laurels, an unbroken conviction and you’ve inspired so many young Indians to dream big. Happy farewell to the No.11 but India’s #1."

Current Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli is good friends with Sunil. He was among the first from the cricketing fraternity to react to the football star's retirement. Commenting under Sunil's Instagram video, Virat said that he was 'proud of his brother'.