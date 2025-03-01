"The losing steak was not ending at all" - Aakash Chopra on Jos Buttler resigning as England captain ahead of ENG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Jos Buttler's decision to quit as England's white-ball captain after their 2025 Champions Trophy exit was expected. He pointed out that England haven't fared well in ICC events under Buttler's captaincy lately.

England were knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy after losing their first two Group B games against Australia and Afghanistan. Before their final group game against South Africa in Karachi on Saturday (March 1), Buttler disclosed that he had decided to step down as England's white-ball skipper, though he will lead the side against the Proteas.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former Indian opener reckoned that Buttler's decision wasn't surprising considering England's recent performances, including their losing spree in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy and the preceding series against India. England lost the T20I series 4-1 and the ODI series 3-0 against the Men in Blue ahead of the ICC event.

"Buttler has said that he is done, that he is leaving as the team is not doing well. You won the 2022 T20 World Cup, but didn't even qualify for the last rounds in the 2023 World Cup. You reached the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, but you haven't really beaten a great team," he said (6:20).

"Here, the losing steak was not ending at all. So some changes are bound to happen in such a scenario. So Jos Buttler is out. Nasser Hussain said a very good thing about him that he is a world beater as a batter but he is just okay as a captain. If that's the case, you took a lot out of his batting due to the captaincy burden because he is not the same batter anymore," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra opined that captaincy pressure was negatively impacting Jos Buttler's batting. He added that England weren't gaining anything from his captaincy either.

"If they win, they won't just be through, they will finish No. 1" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa ahead of ENG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy clash

South Africa registered a 107-run win in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Afghanistan. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on South Africa's 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final qualification scenarios, Aakash Chopra pointed out that they will finish as the group toppers if they beat England in Saturday's game.

"South Africa's scenario is very simple. They beat Afghanistan in the first match and the second match (against Australia) got washed out. They and Afghanistan are both on three points. If they win, they won't just be through, they will finish No. 1 with five points because Australia are stuck on four points," he said (7:45) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that England need to win by a virtually impossible margin (207 runs) to knock South Africa out of the tournament.

"However, if South Africa lose, what should be the margin? I think that's the million-dollar question, and there it seems like it's only of academic interest. If South Africa bat first and score 300, England would have to chase it in 11.1 overs, which is not possible. If England bat first and score 300, they would have to win by a 207-run margin, which means they would have to get them all out or restrict them to 93," Chopra elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that South Africa might not have technically qualified yet, but have done so for all practical purposes, as they aren't going to lose by such a big margin. He predicted that the Proteas would beat England and top the group.

