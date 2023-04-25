"The name everyone wanted to see" - Fans erupt as Ajinkya Rahane finds a place in India's squad for WTC 2023 final vs Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Tuesday, April 25.

Senior batter Ajinkya pipped the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari to grab the middle-order spot in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who continues to recover from a back injury.

Following the announcement, a number of fans took to social media, expressing their delight over Rahane's comeback.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

kohlibhakt @Pavancool06J



•Out of Test Team

•Unsold in early stages of IPL auction

•Nearly everyone forget this BGT winning captain



Out of all these odds he came back very strong and how



#WTC23 #Rahane #INDvsAUS #BGT2023 @ajinkyarahane88 AJINKYA RAHANE THE STORY TO BE REMEMBERED ;•Out of Test Team•Unsold in early stages of IPL auction•Nearly everyone forget this BGT winning captainOut of all these odds he came back very strong and how AJINKYA RAHANE THE STORY TO BE REMEMBERED ;•Out of Test Team•Unsold in early stages of IPL auction•Nearly everyone forget this BGT winning captainOut of all these odds he came back very strong and how🔥😎#WTC23 #Rahane #INDvsAUS #BGT2023 @ajinkyarahane88 https://t.co/hFhg50Bjyj

Sunit Jangir @sunitjangir5 @BCCI Great to see Ajinkya Rahane, one of India's finest overseas batters of all time, in this squad. @BCCI Great to see Ajinkya Rahane, one of India's finest overseas batters of all time, in this squad.

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket



Those who are thinking the T20 form is considered for his comeback, have certainly not watched the Ranji Trophy last season. He looked fluent and if he continues to bat with confidence, who knows, he could also make the playing XI. Well deserved call-up for Ajinkya RahaneThose who are thinking the T20 form is considered for his comeback, have certainly not watched the Ranji Trophy last season. He looked fluent and if he continues to bat with confidence, who knows, he could also make the playing XI. Well deserved call-up for Ajinkya Rahane🙌Those who are thinking the T20 form is considered for his comeback, have certainly not watched the Ranji Trophy last season. He looked fluent and if he continues to bat with confidence, who knows, he could also make the playing XI.

Mukesh Singh Manhas @spnusinghh Definitely he'll play at 5 number. @BCCI And the new face in the squad is Ajinkya Rahane. Gud to see him again in Indian team.Definitely he'll play at 5 number. @BCCI And the new face in the squad is Ajinkya Rahane. Gud to see him again in Indian team.💖 Definitely he'll play at 5 number.

Akarsh Viren @AkarshViren @BCCI #AjinkyaRahane That's the name everyone wanted to see for the finale. That's the name everyone wanted to see for the finale. @BCCI #AjinkyaRahane ❤️ That's the name everyone wanted to see for the finale.

KING @SahisahilS



#AjinkyaRahane

#wtcfinal Comeback is always stronger than setback Comeback is always stronger than setback 💯#AjinkyaRahane #wtcfinal

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Ajinkya Rahane isn't going alone in the Team India squad this time. He has biggest fanbase behind him. Ajinkya Rahane isn't going alone in the Team India squad this time. He has biggest fanbase behind him.

Notably, Rahane was dropped from India's Test team after the side's tour of South Africa in January 2022. The veteran batter toiled hard in domestic cricket, impressing many with his consistent performances.

He aggregated 634 runs from 11 innings at an average of 57.63 in the latest edition of the Ranji Trophy, finishing as the highest run-getter for Mumbai.

Furthermore, he has been in sublime form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) as well, mustering 205 runs from five innings.

Rahane has an impressive record against Australia in the longest format. The right-handed batter has amassed 1090 runs from 32 innings against the opposition, which includes two centuries and five fifties.

India's squad for WTC 2023 final against Australia

India and Australia are set to battle it out in the second-ever WTC final. The much-awaited contest will be played from June 7 to 11 at the Kia Oval in London, United Kingdom.

It is worth mentioning that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept June 12 as a reserve day to force a result in case the match is interrupted due to unforeseen weather conditions.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead Team India. KS Bharath is the only specialist wicketkeeper in the squad.

Here's India's squad for the WTC 2023 final:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Poll : 0 votes