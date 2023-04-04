Create

"The most overrated youngster" - Fans react as DC opener Prithvi Shaw's failed outing against GT in IPL 2023

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 04, 2023 20:46 IST
Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 7 against GT. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)
Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable outing with the bat in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4.

Shaw was up against senior pacer Mohammed Shami in the third over of DC's innings. The right-handed batter managed to get a streaky boundary early in the over with an outside edge racing to the third-man boundary.

However, the youngster's stay at the crease proved to be a brief one as he perished on the fourth ball of the over. Shami bowled one short of a length outside the off stump.

Prithvi Shaw tried to counter it with yet another attacking shot but was undone by the pace and ultimately ended up miscuing it to the mid-on fielder. He could muster just seven runs in five balls before walking back.

A number of fans took to social media, trolling the Shawr for the poor showing. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Prithvi Shaw status on insta incoming today
@ACKOIndia @gujarat_titans My reaction after watching Prithvi Shaw's Batting - #GT #CricketTwitter#ACKO #WelcomeChange #ACKOForTheFans #BoliBachchan @ACKOIndia https://t.co/8XiGjYcUiX
Prithvi Shaw should start using baseball bat in Cricket. I've heard he's absolutely destructive with it.🥸
@Sold_Monk @LoyalSachinFan Prithvi Shaw already getting exposed 😂😂😂Bashing domestic bowlers doesn't make him a goat!
Prithvi Shaw is losing his chances. Gaikwad and Gill are making their chances count.#IPL2023
Prithvi Shaw might be too big a puzzle to solve even for Ponting.
Very less things in the world that are easier to do than getting Prithvi Shaw out.#DCvsGT #DCvGT #IPL2023
Prithvi Shaw is that guy from college who says "bhai kabhi panga ho to bula lena, bhai sambhal lega" and never shows up at actual panga#IPL2023 #DCvsGT
I’ve said it earlier and he continues to prove me right over time, @PrithviShaw is the most hyped player, And because he came from mumbai and the elite mumbai club wanted a hero for long after @sachin_rt ! #ipl #Cricket
Wasn’t Prithvi Shaw supposed to be in good form? Extremely overrated player! #DCvsGT @IPL
Same story continues with Prithvi Shaw. He is still struggling against back of the length short balls. How often he has gotten out against short balls.
The worst opening batsman prithvi Shaw.Need a solid start if DC want to reach play off. #DCvsGT
Prithvi Shaw in IPL 2023 be like 😅#DCvsGT #PrithviShaw #GTvsDC https://t.co/GP3Wly4Q0J
@DelhiCapitals Can play Yash Dhull a talented player than the overrated Prithvi Shaw 🤷🏽Year and again always getting out to short Ball #DCvsGT #IPL2023
Here we go again @PrithviShaw
Prithvi Shaw has to be the most overrated youngster.#IPL23 #DCvsGT

Prithvi Shaw also failed to impress in DC's opening fixture of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He scored just 12 runs off nine balls before getting out to Mark Wood.

A successful IPL season is key for Prithvi Shaw as he looks to make a comeback into the national team

Prithvi Shaw enjoyed tremendous success in domestic cricket lately, which led to many fans expecting him to translate his red-hot form into the IPL. However, his back-to-back failures have concerned DC fans.

While he has struggled to get going in the competition, other contenders for India's opening slot like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad have made the most of their chances so far.

Shaw made headlines with a scintillating 379-run knock against Assam in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. He also made a comeback into India's T20I squad for India's three-match T20I series against New Zealand in January but didn't get to feature in a single game.

With IPL 2023 still in its early stages, Shaw still has time to bounce back. He will aim to come up with consistent performances in the remaining fixtures in an attempt to get in the reckoning of national selectors.

