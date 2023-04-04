"The most overrated youngster" - Fans react as DC opener Prithvi Shaw's failed outing against GT in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable outing with the bat in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4.
Shaw was up against senior pacer Mohammed Shami in the third over of DC's innings. The right-handed batter managed to get a streaky boundary early in the over with an outside edge racing to the third-man boundary.
However, the youngster's stay at the crease proved to be a brief one as he perished on the fourth ball of the over. Shami bowled one short of a length outside the off stump.
Prithvi Shaw tried to counter it with yet another attacking shot but was undone by the pace and ultimately ended up miscuing it to the mid-on fielder. He could muster just seven runs in five balls before walking back.
A number of fans took to social media, trolling the Shawr for the poor showing. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Prithvi Shaw also failed to impress in DC's opening fixture of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He scored just 12 runs off nine balls before getting out to Mark Wood.
A successful IPL season is key for Prithvi Shaw as he looks to make a comeback into the national team
Prithvi Shaw enjoyed tremendous success in domestic cricket lately, which led to many fans expecting him to translate his red-hot form into the IPL. However, his back-to-back failures have concerned DC fans.
While he has struggled to get going in the competition, other contenders for India's opening slot like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad have made the most of their chances so far.
Shaw made headlines with a scintillating 379-run knock against Assam in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. He also made a comeback into India's T20I squad for India's three-match T20I series against New Zealand in January but didn't get to feature in a single game.
With IPL 2023 still in its early stages, Shaw still has time to bounce back. He will aim to come up with consistent performances in the remaining fixtures in an attempt to get in the reckoning of national selectors.
