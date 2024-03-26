"The real generational talent" - Fans react to Rachin Ravindra's cracking knock in CSK vs GT clash of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Rachin Ravindra made a significant impact with the bat in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26.

Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first. Rachin helped his team get off to an impressive start, scoring runs at a brisk pace in the powerplay. The southpaw scored 46 runs off just 20 balls with the help of three sixes and six fours.

The talented youngster stitched together a crucial 62-run opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad for Chennai. Rachin Ravindra earned massive praise on social media for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Rachin Ravindra's knock came to an end in the sixth over when he was stumped against Gujarat's ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

The batter was picked up by the Chennai-based franchise for ₹1.80 crore at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Several experts believed that it was a steal for the five-time champions, given that the batter was New Zealand's leading run-getter at the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing with 578 runs from 10 outings.

"To be able to put a performance like that was really encouraging" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on Rachin Ravindra's IPL debut

Rachin Ravindra came up with a quick-fire cameo in CSK's IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The left-handed batter mustered 37 runs off just 15 deliveries.

Lauding Rachin for delivering a blistering knock on his IPL debut, here's what CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said during a pre-match press conference ahead of Chennai's match against Gujarat:

"And that was just the case with Rachin. He played very well. There's nerves around, there's a lot of nerves in the first game, even from some of the seasoned players. So to be able to put a performance like that was really encouraging."

Fleming also hinted that Rachin could also be seen bowling in the upcoming games, adding:

"Possibly. Possibly at times, yeah. The conditions are pretty good at the moment but his bowling is... Yeah, it is an asset for the team as well, definitely."

The defending champions CSK chased down a 174-run target against RCB to start their IPL 2024 campaign on a positive note.