"The score is 3-won!" - Cricketers & fans erupt as India complete sensational turnaround in Ranchi to hand England series loss

India completed a successful chase of 192 runs against England on Monday to win the fourth Test in Ranchi by five wickets and also seal the series 3-1. The hosts staged an incredible fightback from what seemed to be a pretty grim situation after Day 2.

A sensational Day 3 for the hosts saw them needing 152 runs on Monday to seal the game and the series. While there were some hiccups along the way, the hosts handed England's 'Bazball' ideology their first Test series loss.

Fans and even some former and current cricketers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their delight over a thrilling turnaround from Team India.

"The score is 3-won! 😉 India once again came back from a pressure situation and fought back to win the match. It shows the character and the mental strength of our players," wrote the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Chasing 192, the hosts were in a spot of bother at 120/5. However, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten partnership of 72 took their team over the line to complete a 17th successive Test series win on home soil.

Rohit Sharma on India's series win

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was proud of his team for the way they handled the pressure that England put on them, not just in Ranchi, but in the three other Tests as well in this series.

Rohit felt his players were calm enough to weather the storm and mount a fightback. Here's what he said in the post-match presentation:

"It's been a hard-fought series without a doubt and to come on the right side of it at the end of four Test matches feels really good. Really proud of everyone in the dressing room. There were a lot of challenges thrown at us, but we responded pretty well. I thought we were quite composed in what we wanted to achieve."

Rohit Sharma also stressed how the hosts want to be ruthless and not look at the fifth Test at Dharamshala as an inconsequential game. He lauded the youngsters in the team for stepping up in the absence of some genuine match-winners like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

