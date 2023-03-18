"The Streak is Over" - Twitter reacts as UP Warriorz hand Mumbai Indians their first defeat in WPL 2023

UP Warriorz (UPW) ended the Mumbai Indians (MI)'s five-match winning streak in the Women's Premier League earlier today. The Lucknow-based franchise cruised to a five-wicket win over the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit, riding on a three-wicket haul from spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to field first. The decision worked in the UP Warriorz's favor as a disciplined bowling performance and some excellent fielding helped them bowl the Mumbai Indians out for just 127 runs. UPW became the first team to dismiss all 10 batters of MI in a single innings of WPL 2023.

In reply, the UP Warriorz lost three early wickets but bounced back, thanks to thirties from Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris. Deepti Sharma completed the formalities with Sophie Ecclestone in the end to seal the deal for the Warriorz.

It was the Mumbai Indians' first-ever defeat in the Women's Premier League. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the match result:

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

MI registered their 1st ever Loss in WPL



Well played girls, match went till the last over, we fought well



#WomensIPL

We Believe In Blue In Girls @mipaltan Well Played Girls Proud Of You All Keeps Heads High

Eyahia Najir🇮🇳 @ImEyahi45 @mipaltan 127 ko 19.3 overa tak le ke jana asaan nhi hai.... Well done PALTAN. We believe in Blue. @mipaltan 127 ko 19.3 overa tak le ke jana asaan nhi hai.... Well done PALTAN. We believe in Blue.

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Back to the drawing board for a stronger outing in the next.



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023 #MIvUPW

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns UP Warriorz - first team to beat Mumbai Indians in WPL.

UP Warriorz - first team to beat Mumbai Indians in WPL.

Paltan, we are still on our real position, it's just one loss, Mumbai Indians are still coming for first WPL title. No need to worry

Sometimes you have to lose to win the big one . Well played Mumbai Indians

"It was an important win for us" - Alyssa Healy reflects on her team's win against Mumbai Indians

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy was delighted with her team's win against the Mumbai-based franchise. Healy felt that the win was important for her side, considering the race to the Women's Premier League has been heating up.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Healy said:

"It got close in the end but full credit to our girls for hanging in there and getting the job done. It was an important win for us to get some momentum heading into the last two games. From that point of view, super happy with the girls today. We bowled really well today, and getting over the line with the bat is all that matters sometimes."

UP Warriorz boosted their tally to six points in the standings after their win against MI. They continue to hold on to the third spot in the points table.

