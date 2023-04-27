"The uncle who comes to play for 2 balls in gully cricket" - Fans react as CSK's Ambati Rayudu is dismissed for duck vs RR in IPL 2023

Ambati Rayudu failed to impress with the bat during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) run chase against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 37 of the IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 27.

Rayudu wasn't a part of Chennai's starting XI for the fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He was brought in as an impact player in the second innings, replacing left-arm pacer Akash Singh. MS Dhoni and Co. needed him to fire with the bat, considering they were chasing a stiff 203-run target.

The veteran batter walked out to bat at No. 5 in the 11th over of the chase. However, his stay at the crease proved to be a brief one as he bagged a two-ball duck.

Rayudu perished while playing a slog sweep off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. He didn't get enough elevation on the shot and ended up hitting straight to Jason Holder at the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Following the batter's early dismissal, several CSK supporters took to social media to express their displeasure over the performance.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

johnsonjohnson @johnsonmj621 @internetumpire More importantly come out the idea of playing rayudu as a impact player he is not in good touch better we don't use the rule as well @internetumpire More importantly come out the idea of playing rayudu as a impact player he is not in good touch better we don't use the rule as well

Shanujan @J_Shanujan @VickyVjAddict ‍♂️ @ChennaiIPL Backing Rayudu and Kedar are biggest mistake of Dhoni’s career‍♂️ @VickyVjAddict @ChennaiIPL Backing Rayudu and Kedar are biggest mistake of Dhoni’s career 🚶‍♂️

kavya 🌻 @kavya262 aren’t we done with this ambati rayudu experiment yet? aren’t we done with this ambati rayudu experiment yet? 😭

Abhishek Pathak @gamehhhover #CSKvsRR Ambati Rayudu after arriving as Impact player & playing 1 or 2 balls #CSKvsRR Ambati Rayudu after arriving as Impact player & playing 1 or 2 balls https://t.co/1g4EzDsTgb

Krishmv @krishmv2u @internetumpire Rayudu has lost his charm against spinners.... @internetumpire Rayudu has lost his charm against spinners....😒😒

Aman @AmanHasNoName_2 @sneha_guled Nobody wants to watch Rayudu bat, not even CSK fans @sneha_guled Nobody wants to watch Rayudu bat, not even CSK fans

Arun Naik @arunbnaik

#CSKvsRR #IPL2023 Ambati Rayudu proved to be a "zero" impact player for CSK Ambati Rayudu proved to be a "zero" impact player for CSK#CSKvsRR #IPL2023

Arkae @ram_arkae #WhistlePodu #Yellove #RRvCSK #RuturajGaikwad Ambati Rayudu saw Rahane play a shot like that and walk away, yet he did the same.🤦‍♂️ #ChennaiSuperKings Ambati Rayudu saw Rahane play a shot like that and walk away, yet he did the same.🤦‍♂️ #ChennaiSuperKings #WhistlePodu #Yellove #RRvCSK #RuturajGaikwad

Yuvaraj Ravi @yravirkm50 It is right time to replace Ambati Rayudu to some other good batsman for CSK. Never he played well in this session It is right time to replace Ambati Rayudu to some other good batsman for CSK. Never he played well in this session

Honey bee @BeeBaby_07 If only we got rid of Rayudu last year itself when he announced his retirement we wouldn't have to go through this torture this season from him. Sometimes Dhoni's unhinged support for finished players makes me furious If only we got rid of Rayudu last year itself when he announced his retirement we wouldn't have to go through this torture this season from him. Sometimes Dhoni's unhinged support for finished players makes me furious

Maha @JustABulldogMom @HustlerCSK_ Rayudu not offering us anything. All other impact players are doing so much for their team. @HustlerCSK_ Rayudu not offering us anything. All other impact players are doing so much for their team.

Saheb @dassaheb21162

He is like the uncle who comes to play for 2 ball in Gully cricket.

#RRvCSK #IPL2023 Ambati Rayudu in CSK this seasonHe is like the uncle who comes to play for 2 ball in Gully cricket. Ambati Rayudu in CSK this season He is like the uncle who comes to play for 2 ball in Gully cricket.#RRvCSK #IPL2023

Denesh 😎 @Imdenesh CSK doesn't need impact player, Akash singh can bat better than Rayudu CSK doesn't need impact player, Akash singh can bat better than Rayudu🙏

Notably, CSK have consistently used Rayudu in the role of an impact player this season, but he hasn't been able to make the most of his chances. The right-handed batter has just 83 runs to his name from eight games at a strike rate of 136.06.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu in the same over to put RR in a commanding position

Chennai were off to an impressive start in their run chase, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's quick-fire knock at the top. However, CSK were in trouble once the opening batter got out for 47.

The onus was on Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube to steady the ship for the Super Kings. However, Ravichandran Ashwin propelled RR to the pole position with a fantastic over.

Rahane was Ashwin's first victim. The right-handed batter fell in the 11th over after trying to step down the track to hit a lofted shot. He failed to get the desired connection and was caught by Jos Buttler at long-on.

It is worth mentioning that it was the sixth time that Rahane was dismissed by Ashwin in the IPL. The in-form batter managed only 15 runs before getting out, denting CSK's hopes.

The crafty spinner struck again in the same over, claiming Ambati Rayudu's wicket just two balls later.

