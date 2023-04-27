"The uncle who comes to play for 2 balls in gully cricket" - Fans react as CSK's Ambati Rayudu is dismissed for duck vs RR in IPL 2023

Ambati Rayudu failed to impress with the bat during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) run chase against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 37 of the IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 27.
Rayudu wasn't a part of Chennai's starting XI for the fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He was brought in as an impact player in the second innings, replacing left-arm pacer Akash Singh. MS Dhoni and Co. needed him to fire with the bat, considering they were chasing a stiff 203-run target.
The veteran batter walked out to bat at No. 5 in the 11th over of the chase. However, his stay at the crease proved to be a brief one as he bagged a two-ball duck.
Rayudu perished while playing a slog sweep off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. He didn't get enough elevation on the shot and ended up hitting straight to Jason Holder at the deep mid-wicket boundary.
Following the batter's early dismissal, several CSK supporters took to social media to express their displeasure over the performance.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Notably, CSK have consistently used Rayudu in the role of an impact player this season, but he hasn't been able to make the most of his chances. The right-handed batter has just 83 runs to his name from eight games at a strike rate of 136.06.
Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu in the same over to put RR in a commanding position
Chennai were off to an impressive start in their run chase, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's quick-fire knock at the top. However, CSK were in trouble once the opening batter got out for 47.
The onus was on Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube to steady the ship for the Super Kings. However, Ravichandran Ashwin propelled RR to the pole position with a fantastic over.
Rahane was Ashwin's first victim. The right-handed batter fell in the 11th over after trying to step down the track to hit a lofted shot. He failed to get the desired connection and was caught by Jos Buttler at long-on.
It is worth mentioning that it was the sixth time that Rahane was dismissed by Ashwin in the IPL. The in-form batter managed only 15 runs before getting out, denting CSK's hopes.
The crafty spinner struck again in the same over, claiming Ambati Rayudu's wicket just two balls later.
