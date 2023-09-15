"The most undeserving player" - Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav fails to score big in IND vs BAN Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023

Suryakumar Yadav's underwhelming run in ODIs continued as he endured yet another batting failure in the format. The dynamic batter was dismissed for 26 off 34 balls during India's Super 4's Asia Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday.

Playing his first match in the ongoing ODI continental showpiece, Suryakumar had a chance to gain some confidence by scoring big. However, he failed to convert his start and was bowled off Shakib Al Hasan's bowling while trying to play the sweep shot.

Following Suryakumar's dismissal, several fans took to social media to troll the batter for yet another ordinary outing.

It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav has been under the scanner for his poor form in ODIs. While he is currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC Rankings for T20I batters, his numbers in the 50-over format are quite ordinary. He has 537 runs to his name from 25 innings at an average of 24.41.

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav stitched together a decent partnership vs Bangladesh

India won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan shone with the bat, scoring 80 runs to help his side finish at 265/8 after 50 overs.

The Men in Blue did not have an ideal start to the run chase, as skipper Rohit Sharma departed for a duck. Debutant batter Tilak Varma also failed to make a significant impact at No. 3, managing just three runs.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill steadied the ship for India with a crucial 57-run partnership. With Rahul and Ishan Kishan back in the hut, the onus was on Suryakumar Yadav to deliver.

He was involved in a decent 45-run stand for the fifth wicket with Gill. However, the pendulum once again swung in Bangladesh's favour after Suryakumar got out in the 33rd over.

Notably, the contest is a dead rubber, considering that India have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the race.