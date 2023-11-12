"The unsung hero" - Fans erupt as Shreyas Iyer hits maiden World Cup ton in IND vs NED clash

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer stole the show with his exploits during 2023 World Cup encounter against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The Men in Blue were off to a brilliant start, with the top three batters, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli notching up fine half-centuries. However, they failed to convert it into big scores.
Iyer, on the other hand, was successful in crossing the 100-run mark. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 128 off 94, playing a key role in India registering an imposing 410-run total, their second-highest total in World Cups.
Several fans showered praise on Shreyas Iyer for his impressive knock.
It is worth mentioning that while Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 124, KL Rahul also hit a quick-fire century, mustering 102 runs off 64 deliveries. Rahul's 62-ball ton is also the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in ODI World Cups.
The two formed a stunning 208-run partnership for the fourth wicket, the highest fourth-wicket partnership in World Cup history.
Shreyas Iyer has scored 421 runs from nine matches in 2023 World Cup
Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has made a significant impact with the bat in the ongoing showpiece event, chalking up 421 runs in nine outings at an average of 70.16.
His campaign started on a disastrous note, as he bagged a duck in the team's opening contest against Australia. However, he succeeded in staging a turnaround, making amends by playing some wonderful knocks.
The 28-year-old has three fifties and one century to his name in the 2023 World Cup. He is the third-highest run-getter for India in the tournament, only behind Virat Kohli (594) and Rohit Sharma (503).
Iyer's form will be key for the hosts in the all-important semi-finals. India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC event at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
