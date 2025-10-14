"There were questions then" - Former CSK batter's huge take on Shubman Gill's captaincy post IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes skipper Shubman Gill's stock as a captain has skyrocketed from the time he took over captaincy to now. India appointed Gill their Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format ahead of the England tour.

Yet, in his first assignment as Test captain, Gill led India to a 2-2 draw on the UK tour. He followed that up with a dominant 2-0 series win at home against the West Indies.

Talking about Shubman Gill's stock as the Indian captain after the West Indies series, Uthappa said on his YouTube channel (7:47):

"I think his stock is up. At the start, it was a decent entry. It is a stock that people believed in in terms of potential. So it found early bankers and has actually done really well. His stock is up right now. You have to go back to four months ago when he was announced captain of the Test side going to England. There were questions then as it was a transition in power."

He continued:

"Nobody knew because we saw him lead only in T20 cricket and nowhere else. So we had to give him time to evolve as captain and so far, the evolution has been on point for him. Everything is going the way he would have aspired for it to go."

Gill was also recently appointed India's ODI captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. His first assignment as ODI skipper will be the daunting three-match series in Australia, starting October 14.

"We haven't seen a massive double hundred from KL in a while" - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa urged in-form KL Rahul to convert his centuries to even bigger scores after India's series win over the West Indies. Rahul has been in incredible form in Tests in 2025, averaging over 53 with three centuries in eight outings.

Yet, the veteran has been dismissed on exactly 100 in two of his three Test centuries this year, with the other being a 137.

"We haven't seen a massive double hundred from KL in a while. It'll be great to see that and everyone who loves and supports his batting, would love to see that. You want him to score those massive hundreds and not just consistent 50s and 100s," said Uthappa (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

"Now you want to see him step up and maximize those opportunities when he is set. Kick on from 100 to 150 because I reckon muscle memory will take over once he does that and it'll be hard to stop him."

Incidentally, Rahul is yet to score a Test double century despite boasting 11 centuries. He has been dismissed under 150 in nine out of his 11 Test tons, with his highest score being the 199 against England in Chennai in 2016.

