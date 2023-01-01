"There is a realistic chance that he can touch that milestone" - Sanjay Bangar on whether Virat Kohli can reach 50 ODI centuries in 2023

Sanjay Bangar feels Virat Kohli has a realistic chance of reaching the 50 ODI century mark in 2023 but might not be able to do so.

Kohli, with 44 ODI centuries to his name, is only five behind the all-time record held by Sachin Tendulkar. His recent ton in the final ODI against Bangladesh was his first since 2019.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Bangar was asked whether Kohli can reach 50 ODI centuries in 2023, to which he responded:

"He has done that at a breathtaking pace because to reach 44 hundreds so young in his career is a fabulous achievement. But for me, can he do it this season taking into account the number of games that India have - maybe 26 or 27 if they eventually end up reaching the finals, then obviously there is a realistic chance that he can touch that milestone."

The former Indian coach reckons the modern batting great might fall just short of the landmark this year, elaborating:

"He will have to bat out of his skin because as somebody who is playing all the formats, he will have to take regular breaks. I think the breaks will now be in the T20 format, not so much in the 50-over format. I don't think he will touch it but he will get pretty close."

Kohli has been rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting on January 3. However, India's No. 3 batter has been named in the squad for the subsequent three ODIs against the same opponents.

"Now we have got more impactful players as compared to Virat and Rohit" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's likely approach in ODIs

Virat Kohli is known for pacing his innings immaculately in ODI cricket.

Gautam Gambhir was further asked about Kohli's likely approach in ODIs going forward, to which he replied:

"First of all, we need to be very clear that now we have got more impactful players as compared to Virat and Rohit. We have got Ishan (Kishan) at the top, we have got Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) who is an impact player. Shreyas Iyer is in the form of his life."

The former Indian opener feels Kohli can play the anchor role and allow the youngsters to bat aggressively at the other end, explaining:

"So it's going to take a lot of pressure off Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma which is going to be good for Indian cricket because you can't just keep talking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli needing to do the job, now you have got other guys who can actually win you games single-handedly as well. So I think Virat Kohli can now probably anchor the innings and take the pressure off his shoulders."

Kohli did not have a great 2022 in ODI cricket. Although he finished the year with a century, he aggregated 302 runs at a below-par average of 27.45 in 11 innings and will hope to do better this year.

