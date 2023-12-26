"There's no stopping this man" - Fans react as Kagiso Rabada picks up a stunning fifer on Day 1 of IND vs SA 1st Test

South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada ran riot on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first in the Test series opener. Rabada's stellar bowling performance helped the hosts gain the upper hand. He picked up his 14th five-wicket haul in the format by claiming the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur.

The right-arm seamer earned widespread praise for his bowling exploits as one fan said:

"There's no stopping this man. KG Rabada gets his 14th five-wicket haul."

Here are some of the top reactions from social media:

Kagiso Rabada became the seventh South African bowler to complete 500 wickets in international cricket. He joined Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Makhaya Ntini, and Allan Donald in the elite cub.

It is worth mentioning that this was also the 28-year-old's maiden five-wicket haul against India. He picked up five wickets while conceding 44 runs from his 17 overs on the opening day.

KL Rahul fights a lone battle as Kagiso Rabada runs through India's top order

The visitors found themselves in a precarious position after their top order batters, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill, were back in the hut early in the day.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship to some extent, stitching together a crucial 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Rabada once again put India on the back foot by removing both the set batters.

Keeper-batter KL Rahul fought hard to give India hope. He notched up a wonderful half-century under pressure, remaining unbeaten on 70 at stumps. Shardul Thakur also chipped in with an important 24-run cameo lower down the order.

While Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of the bowlers with his five-wicket haul, debutant Nandre Burger claimed two wickets, and Marco Jansen finished with a solitary scalp. India finished at 208/8 at stumps on Day 1.

