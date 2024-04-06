"There is not a single wicket taker" - Fans erupt as RCB lose to RR by 6 wickets in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in an IPL 2024 game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 6). It was their fourth loss in five games this season, including a hat-trick of losses.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 183-3 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten 113 off 72, hitting four sixes and 12 boundaries. Skipper Faf du Plessis also chipped in with 44 off 33, including two sixes and as many boundaries. The duo put on 125 for the opening wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball for the Royals, returning figures of 2-34, while Nandre Burger bagged one wicket.

In response, RR chased down the target with five deliveries to spare. Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten century, scoring 100 off 58, smashing four sixes and nine boundaries. Sanju Samson contributed 69 off 42, hitting two sixes and eight fours.

The duo shared a 148-run target for the second wicket after Yashavi Jaiswal had departed for a silver duck.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed with RCB's third consecutive loss and trolled the franchise for its poor start to the season. Former India player Irfan Pathan wrote:

"There are two guys playing with the strike rate of 170+ and on the other end there is not a single wicket taker. Not a single go-to bowler for RCB. How will you win?"

"We could have added 10-15 runs max" - Faf du Plessis points out where RCB lost to RR in IPL 2024 game

RCB captain Faf du Plessis reckons his team failed to get a par score in their loss to RR in IPL on Saturday. He said in his post-match comments:

"I think we found the wicket tricky in the first innings. I thought 190 was a good score. (I) think we could have added 10-15 runs max. With the dew batting got easier.

"Virat was playing well at the back end, with someone like Green coming in, you want to maximise those last overs. We tried to squeeze as hard as we can, but it was tricky to hit against the spinners."

"I think that 20 runs (from Mayank Dagar) over took the momentum away and shifted the pressure back on us."

Du Plessis was also unhappy with his team's fielding unit. He said:

"Fielding was average. It's something we have spoken about. We'll work and try to improve. Not worried about catches, it's about showing intensity on the field."

The Royal Challengers next play Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on April 11.