"They doubted Shubman like they doubted Virat"- Cricketers & fans hail Shubman Gill for gritty knock to help India beat England in 4th Test

Indian batter Shubman Gill played an innings of a lifetime during Day 4 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi to help his team not just win the game by five wickets but also seal the series 3-1 with a match to spare.

Gill scored 52 runs off 124 balls and remained unbeaten at the end to see the hosts get over the line. His partnership of 72* with Dhruv Jurel was crucial as India were in deep trouble at 120/5 chasing 192 to win.

Fans and cricketers took to X (formerly Twitter) to hail Shubman Gill for his incredible effort.

"They doubted Shubman like they doubted Virat when he was struggling! DO NOT!!!!!!!!!!," said former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Gill's spot in the Indian Test team was under the scanner coming into the Test series. However, a sensational hundred in Visakhapatnam, a brilliant 91 in Rajkot and a resilient 52* in Ranchi have probably turned his Test career around.

Shubman Gill on his mindset in the second innings

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Shubman Gill explained how he tackled the England spinners. Gill looked good in the first innings before being trapped in front by Shoaib Bashir. However, the right-hander was willing to use his feet against the off-spinner in the second essay and it worked wonders.

On this, he stated:

"The first innings the ball was not turning much and hence I didn't use my feet, but second innings I decided to take the LBW out of the equation by using my feet. It means the world to us, coming here and having to play the series with not much batting experience, having lost KL after the first Test.. but Rohit Bhai backed us and gave us the confidence to go out and play with freedom."

Gill's partnership with Dhruv Jurel, who scored 39*, will give the duo incredible confidence because of the pressure under which they delivered. Jurel also scored a sensational 90 in the first innings and deservedly won the Player of the Match award.

