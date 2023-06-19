“They [ICC trophies] are very far” – Anjum Chopra warns Team India ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India women’s captain Anjum Chopra has warned the men's national team about their performance in ICC trophies ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

This came after Rohit Sharma and Co. lost the World Test Championship final against Australia by 209 runs earlier this month.

The 46-year-old bluntly stated that any team that will perform with both bat and ball would win the game.

Speaking to News18, Anjum Chopra said:

“At the end of the day, it’s all about scoring runs and taking wickets. Whoever does it better, ends up winning. It doesn’t really matter what color jersey you are wearing."

She continued:

"Where are we, as a team, faltering, it’s been very consistent in Test matches of course the batting has not been able to be making an impact or we are unable to get the required breakthroughs. We saw that in the T20 World Cup and the WTC final as well. So, it’s different in every contest.”

Chopra added:

“But at the end of the day, I do agree that when we look back at the cabinet of the ICC tournaments, they are very far and few. We need to do a lot of things right, both men’s and women’s teams, and pretty quickly to get that habit of winning ICC trophies.”

For the uninitiated, Team India crashed out of the 2022 T20 World Cup after losing the semi-final against England by 10 wickets.

Earlier, Virat Kohli-led Team India lost the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup semi-final, and 2021 WTC final (both against New Zealand) before crashing out of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the group stage.

India will now look to turn their attention to the 2023 ODI World Cup. Interestingly, all host teams have won the 50-over World Cup since 2011 - India, Australia and England.

“It has to change” – Anjum Chopra wants Team India to end ICC trophy drought

Anjum Chopra wants Team India to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought. She said that Team India have won only the 2023 U19 Women’s World Cup under Shafali Verma in the recent past.

She said:

“It has to change. You don’t want to continue with the trend of losing ICC events. For us, it has gone very long. From 1983 to 2011 was a huge gap. Meanwhile, we had a 2007 and then we got an Under-19 Women’s ICC trophy which is good."

Chopra continued:

"As a former player and broadcaster, obviously, I would want this trend to change. I’m hoping that it changes faster than it was when the men won the world cup. The women haven’t won it yet.”

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



2014 World T20 Final

2015 ODI WC Semi Final

2016 World T20 Semi Final

2017 Champions Trophy Final

2019 ODI WC Semi Final

2021 WTC Final

2021 T20 WC Super 12 exit

2022 T20 WC Semi Final

2023 WTC Final



Next stop? The ODI World Cup at home. India's ICC Trophy drought continues2014 World T20 Final2015 ODI WC Semi Final2016 World T20 Semi Final2017 Champions Trophy Final2019 ODI WC Semi Final2021 WTC Final2021 T20 WC Super 12 exit2022 T20 WC Semi Final2023 WTC FinalNext stop? The ODI World Cup at home. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… India's ICC Trophy drought continues2014 World T20 Final2015 ODI WC Semi Final2016 World T20 Semi Final2017 Champions Trophy Final2019 ODI WC Semi Final2021 WTC Final2021 T20 WC Super 12 exit2022 T20 WC Semi Final2023 WTC FinalNext stop? The ODI World Cup at home. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The men’s team last won their ICC title during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. England are the current defending champions of the ODI World Cup.

