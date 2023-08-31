"They seem to never improve" - Fans roast Shakib Al Hasan for departing cheaply in BAN vs SL at 2023 Asia Cup

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan failed to deliver with the bat as his side began their 2023 Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Thursday (August 31). The left-handed batter was caught behind for just five off 11.

The dismissal took place in the 11th over of Bangladesh's innings. Matheesha Pathirana bowled a short-length ball. Shakib didn’t get enough room to play the shot.

The ball kissed the gloves, and wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis completed a low diving catch. Mendis kept his fingers underneath the ball, and the TV umpire declared Shakib out.

With the wicket, the hosts reduced Bangladesh to 36-3 after 10.4 overs. Fans on X expressed their disappointment with Shakib’s shot selection. One tweeted:

"They seem to never improve."

Here are some of the other best reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Shakib Al Hasan’s decision to bat first against Sri Lanka backfires for Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan’s decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired against Sri Lanka.

At the toss, Shakib said:

"We will bat first. Looks to me a dry wicket. Hopefully, we can put the runs on the board."

He added:

"We know Sri Lanka are a very good team. We have to be at our best in batting, bowling and fielding. We have got three seamers and three spinners in our squad."

Bangladesh have reached 69-3 after 18 overs, with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy at the crease. Apart from Shakib, they lost debutant Tanzid Hasan for a duck, while Mohammad Naim departed for 16.

The injury-ridden Sri Lankans, meanwhile, are without the services of Wanindu Hasaranga (thigh strain), Dushmantha Chameera (pectoral tear), Dilshan Madushanka (tear in obliques) and Lahiru Kumara (side strain) in the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

