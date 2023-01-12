Create

"They start batting only after fall of 5th wicket" - Fans troll Sri Lanka for a horrible batting collapse on a good Eden Gardens pitch

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jan 12, 2023 05:49 PM IST
Sri Lanka's middle order failed to show any spine (P.C.:BCCI)

Sri Lanka once again dished out a disappointing batting performance against India in the ongoing ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first, but the batting didn't live up to their potential as they got bundled out for just 215.

At one point, the visitors were 102/1 and it looked like a good finish would help them get past the 300-run mark. However, their middle order collapsed, thanks to some fine bowling from Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

The tail wagged a bit and ensured that the visitors crossed the 200-run mark. However, Mohammed Siraj came back into the attack and wrapped up the tail to ensure no further damage was done.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Sri Lankan batting for collapsing even on a good pitch. Here are some of the best reactions:

sri lanka’s batting depth is insane . Only if they knew how to bat..
Very Poor Batting Display from Lankus after that start... It was a good pitch for easy 300 ...kudos to Kuldeep though he changed the whole flow with those 3 wkts.. but still very poor showing from Srilanka ( though i expected this )
Srilanka is such a boring team to play against india, they make game even more boring by batting 1st.
Sri Lanka opens with tailenders. They start batting only after the fall of 5th wicket. #INDvSL
Srilanka should reverse theor batting line up from next match.Tail > Top order
215 bowled out. In a good batting pitch. Not sure what else to say. @OfficialSLC exactly like new Gen in #SriLanka oh dear what has happened to this country. 😶
I have a joke about Sri Lanka's middle order batting...Searching for it since 2015! 😡 #CricketTwitter #INDvsSL
Sri Lanka have been bundled out for 215 on a good batting deck after opting to bat.😭😭😭#INDvSL
Srilanka didn't bat full 50 overs in their last 4 odi innings while batting firstThen why they chosen bat First. #INDvSL #Siraj #Umran #KuldeepYadav
What a collapse for Sri Lanka and Kuldeep strikes again 🥵
The spinners have been superb, but this is a shocking collapse from Sri Lanka! #INDvSL
Srilanka won the toss & choose to bore us.😑😴#INDvSL https://t.co/nPib7NP44G

Poor shot selection cost Sri Lanka dearly

Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando's fine fifty gave the visitors a really good platform to build on. But the real contest was how the batters were going to negotiate the quality of Indian spinners Kuldeep and Axar.

That's exactly where the game turned as the likes of Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka were all guilty of playing poor shots. Wanindu Hasaranga once again showed a lot of promise, but not enough temperament to build a long innings.

Kuldeep and Siraj picked up three wickets each, while speedster Umran Malik once again made an impact with a couple of scalps. Sri Lanka might need a cluster of early wickets to make the target of 216 challenging on a pretty good batting wicket.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

