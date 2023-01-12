"They start batting only after fall of 5th wicket" - Fans troll Sri Lanka for a horrible batting collapse on a good Eden Gardens pitch

Sri Lanka once again dished out a disappointing batting performance against India in the ongoing ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first, but the batting didn't live up to their potential as they got bundled out for just 215.
At one point, the visitors were 102/1 and it looked like a good finish would help them get past the 300-run mark. However, their middle order collapsed, thanks to some fine bowling from Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
The tail wagged a bit and ensured that the visitors crossed the 200-run mark. However, Mohammed Siraj came back into the attack and wrapped up the tail to ensure no further damage was done.
Fans on Twitter trolled the Sri Lankan batting for collapsing even on a good pitch. Here are some of the best reactions:
Poor shot selection cost Sri Lanka dearly
Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando's fine fifty gave the visitors a really good platform to build on. But the real contest was how the batters were going to negotiate the quality of Indian spinners Kuldeep and Axar.
That's exactly where the game turned as the likes of Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka were all guilty of playing poor shots. Wanindu Hasaranga once again showed a lot of promise, but not enough temperament to build a long innings.
Kuldeep and Siraj picked up three wickets each, while speedster Umran Malik once again made an impact with a couple of scalps. Sri Lanka might need a cluster of early wickets to make the target of 216 challenging on a pretty good batting wicket.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
