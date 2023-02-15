"Should support their team instead of doing such things" - Saba Karim on Fox Sports citing Ravichandran Ashwin's record in Indore to warn Australia

Saba Karim has pointed out how Australian sports network Fox Sports emphasized on Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible record at the Holkar Stadium after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was moved from Dharamsala to Indore.

Speaking to India News Sports, Karim opined that the Australian media should avoid these things and instead back their team during the grueling Test series. He stated that the third Test was allotted to Indore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in accordance with the venue rotation policy.

Karim remarked:

"Fox Cricket always tries to do such unnecessary things. They should support their team instead of doing such things. Raising questions about the venue or the opposition team is of no use.

"We all know that the BCCI allots matches based on the rotation policy. The best option would have been Indore, which is why the match has been shifted there."

Notably, the third Test between the two sides was originally scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. However, the BCCI announced on February 13 that the outfield at the venue lacked sufficient grass density.

The contest will now take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1-5. Following the announcement, Fox Sports highlighted that Ashwin has a wonderful average of 12.50 at the stadium in Test matches.

"India have a lot of Test venues, unlike Australia" - Saba Karim

During the discussion, Saba Karim pointed out that while Australia have limited venues, India have a lot of stadiums available to host a Test match.

He suggested that several states in India have prepared venues that could host a five-day international game. Karim mentioned that it is important to give such stadiums the chance to host Test matches from time to time.

On this, the former cricketer said:

"India have a lot of Test venues, unlike Australia, who have just four or five Test grounds. Many states in India have created Test venues and it is important that they get the opportunity to host matches."

Meanwhile, India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The two sides will now lock horns in the second fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, beginning Friday, February 17.

