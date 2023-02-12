Third Test between India and Australia shifted from Dharamsala: Reports

The third Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has reportedly been shifted from Dharamsala, the original venue for the match.

Reports suggest that the outfield at the venue is still not match-ready for an international game. This is due to renovation work carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association to improve the drainage system at the ground.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to decide on the venue for the third Test. Indore, Vishakapatnam, Rajkot, and a few other cities are reportedly in consideration of becoming the hosts for the shifted Test match.

Dharamsala last hosted an international game in February last year, when India squared off against Sri Lanka in a couple of T20I matches. The scenic ground has hosted only one Test match so far. It was the fourth Test of the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, which India won comfortably by eight wickets.

Team India began the four-match BGT 2023 series with a resounding innings and 132-run victory on Saturday in Nagpur. The hosts completely outplayed the visitors in all departments and finished the game within three days.

"Australia have been spooked by their own media"- Sunil Gavaskar on visiting team's poor showing in 1st Test vs India in Nagpur

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar hit back at the Australian media for creating unnecessary controversy around the Nagpur pitch before the first Test. The legendary batter opined that the ploy backfired and it negatively impacted the visiting team's performance in the match.

In a conversation with India Today, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"Australia have been spooked by their own media. Who's been doing the talking? Not the Indian media. Nobody in India has been talking about it. It is only their own media that has made a hullabaloo about the pitch. That this will not turn, that will not turn."

He added:

"I would imagine that they would have talked about the pitch not being done for the left-handers. Two of our left-handers got 150 between themselves. If the Aussies are smart, they will tell their media, 'Hello guys, let us play our cricket. You do what you have to write."

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the second Test between the two sides on Friday, February 17.

