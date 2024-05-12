"Third trophy is loading" - Social media reacts as KKR become 1st team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs with 18-run win vs MI

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11, in match number 60 of the ongoing IPL 2024. With this win, Kolkata became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first in the rain-hit match, which was reduced to 16 overs per side. Kolkata registered 157/7. Ventakesh Iyer and Nitish Rana were the top performers with the bat, scoring 42 and 33, respectively.

For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla took two wickets apiece. MI's batting let them down yet again this season, as they finished at 139/8 in 20 overs.

Ishan Kishan impressed many with a 40-run knock, while Tilak Varma contributed 32 runs. Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers, claiming two scalps while giving away just 17 runs from four overs. The spinner was named the Player of the Match for his stunning blowing exploits.

Following the game, several experts and fans took to social media, lauding Kolkata for their wonderful performance.

Here are some of the top reactions:

A number of KKR supporters expressed their delight over Shreyas Iyer and Co. sealing a play-off berth.

"As a KKR fan, it is quite emotional to see the team enter playoffs for the first time after 2021. Iyer's captaincy & the whole team performing so good. Chandu sir & GG sir leading the coaching staff so well. The third trophy is loading. I love you." wrote a fan

"KKR playoff me pahunch gai. Kyon pade Ho chakkar mein koi nahin a takkar mein. IPL 2024 cup coming soon !!" commented another

"KKR we have made into playoffs. First team to qualify for playoffs and surely we have made into top 2. Well done boys. With the season to remember credit goes to all players, coaches, all management and owners well done all of you. We should not stop till end go on let's go." chimed in yet another

Kolkata have been in stellar form this year. With nine wins from 12 games, they are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2024 points table.

"I manifested this before the game" - Shreyas Iyer on KKR becoming the first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer stated that he had manifested ahead of the MI clash that his Kolkata would become the first team to book IPL 2024 playoff berth.

Lauding his teammates for delivering under pressure, Iyer said:

"I think I manifested this before the game. Nerves were there, boys have been raising their hands and there have been many game-changers and kudos to each and every one of them. I feel whichever team plays the best, they got a great chance to win. They were going at great guns in the first 6 overs, and to bounce back from that situation it was nice to see. I wasn't thinking about stats or records, the weather wasn't great but we won the game and that's what is more important."

Kolkata will now take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 13. Their final league match will be against Rajasthan Royals (RR) Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 19.

