"This is the best T20 peak achieved by any batter" - Fans hail Heinrich Klaasen for breathtaking 34-ball 80 in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen was at it yet again, smashing bowlers to all corners of the ground in the side's second game of IPL 2024 against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Klaasen came off a breathtaking 63 off 29 in the season opener that almost helped SRH pull off a miraculous run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, the situation was vastly different in the ongoing MI clash, as SRH were on the rampage from the word go, scoring an IPL record 148 runs in the first 10 overs.

Klaasen entered the crease with the score on an incredible 161/3 in 11 overs and ensured to continue the carnage, smashing 80* off 34 balls. His innings included four boundaries and seven maximums as all the MI bowlers suffered severe thrashings.

His onslaught propelled SRH to an IPL record 277/3 in 20 overs, leaving MI an insurmountable run-chase. Already renowned as among the world's best T20 batters, Klassen had Twitter buzzing thanks to his scintillating knock.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Heinrich Klassen was also SRH's best batter last season despite the side finishing last, scoring 448 runs at an average of almost 50 and a strike rate of 177.08.

SRH on course to open their account in the points table

Coming off the heartbreaking opening game defeat, SRH batters were in a destructive mood from the start of their innings.

Their newest recruit, Travis Head, came into the playing XI after missing the opening game and created an immediate impact, scoring a blistering 62 off 24 deliveries.

Head was well supported by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 63 off 23 balls. The duo broke the record for fastest half-century by SRH batters in IPL history. While Sharma reached the milestone off 16 deliveries, Head took 18 balls to get there as the hapless MI bowlers looked in disbelief.

Aiden Markram played the anchor role to perfection amid the carnage, scoring 42* off 28 as SRH beat RCB's record score of 263 set in IPL 2013.

Both SRH and MI suffered opening-game defeats to KKR and GT, leaving them desperate for a win to open their account.

As things stand, Mumbai Indians are off to a positive start at 21/0 in two overs.