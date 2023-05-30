"This is the biggest news for fans" - Harbhajan Singh reacts to MS Dhoni's plans for next season after IPL 2023 win

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is thrilled to know that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is still hopeful of featuring in another season of the IPL even after winning the title against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, May 29.

Here's what Dhoni had to say in the post-match presentation:

"Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. The easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL."

Speaking to Star Sports after the final, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about the prospect of fans seeing MS Dhoni in action once again:

"This is the biggest news for fans. MS Dhoni will come back next year and he will return with even better fitness. Fans will get to witness their beloved Thala don that yellow jersey again. The expectations are going to be high from CSK next year and this team knows pretty well how to handle that pressure of expectations."

"250 IPL matches is a tribute to MS Dhoni's fitness" - Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was also present in the discussion and he praised Dhoni for the incredible fitness levels that he has shown in the IPL, having played a record 250 games.

Shastri also spoke about how Dhoni was able to receive love and support from the fans in Chennai despite not being a local player. He stated:

"250 IPL matches is a tribute to MS Dhoni's fitness. No one can match the kind of legacy Dhoni is going to leave behind in this tournament. He is called Thala by the whole of Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

"The love and adulation a guy from Jharkhand receives down south from fans of CSK is testimony to the greatness of this cricketer."

Even neutral fans are happy that Dhoni has shown a glimmer of hope of playing another IPL season next year.

