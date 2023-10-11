"This guy is writing poetry at the age of 36"- Fans, cricketers go berserk after Rohit Sharma's record-breaking 131 in IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma unleashed a record-breaking innings of 131 off just 84 balls against Afghanistan in their 2023 World Cup fixture in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. His whirlwind knock also helped the Men in Blue win the game comfortably by 8 wickets and go two wins in two from the tournament.

Afghanistan had posted a competitive target of 273, but Rohit was just in the mood to cause some carnage and didn't let the opposition stand even a chance in the second innings.

Fans as well as some current and former cricketers on X hailed Rohit Sharma for an incredible display of explosive batting. Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit Sharma broke multiple records during his scintillating knock

Rohit scored his 7th World Cup hundred in just his 19th inning, showing just how consistent he has been on the big stage. He also scored his century off just 63 balls, the fastest by an Indian at the World Cup. Rohit went past Chris Gayle as the leading six-hitter in international cricket.

Afghanistan needed early wickets to make a match out of it, but the onslaught from Rohit Sharma just didn't let them settle into any plan. Rashid Khan inexplicably came into the attack when Rohit was batting on 88* and at that point, the result seemed to be just a formality.

It was too late by the time Rashid cleaned up Rohit as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer ensured India took the two points and also boosted their net run rate. Kohli had a great homecoming as he remained unbeaten on 55 and Iyer also has a decent knock of 25* going forward.

India will now face Pakistan and both teams go unbeaten into what promises to be an absolute humdinger in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14.