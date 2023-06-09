"This might be the last ball David Warner played against India in Tests"- Twitter reacts as Australian opener gets out for 1 in WTC Final 2023

Australian batter David Warner could not make much of an impact in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 against India. The Australian opener departed to the dressing room after managing only one off eight balls.

After Australia bowled India out for 296 runs in the first innings, Usman Khawaja and David Warner came out to open the batting for the Aussies in the second innings. Just like the first innings, Warner and Khawaja started slowly against the duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

While it was Khawaja who lost his wicket cheaply in the first innings, Warner edged a delivery from Siraj to wicket-keeper KS Bharat. Number three batter Marnus Labuschagne was asleep in the dressing room when Warner was batting, but the dismissal woke him up.

Warner impressed the Australian fans with his 60-ball 43 in the first innings, but he could not turn up in the second innings. Here's how Cricket Twitter reacted to his performance in the second innings of WTC Final 2023:

Amit Sinha @Amiii074

#INDvAUS #WTC2023 One of the funniest moments from WTC: Marnus Labushagne woke up from his dreams after David Warner’s dismissal One of the funniest moments from WTC: Marnus Labushagne woke up from his dreams after David Warner’s dismissal #INDvAUS #WTC2023 https://t.co/UsY5BpeN92

Ben Pobjie @HartWexford Could this be the first sign of the end of David Warner’s seemingly unstoppable streak of white-hot form? #WTC2023Final Could this be the first sign of the end of David Warner’s seemingly unstoppable streak of white-hot form? #WTC2023Final

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst David Warner has an Expected Average of 20 in England since 2018- this is the lowest for any batter in England in this period (min. 200 balls). While he has struggled partly due to his technique, he has faced extremely high quality deliveries which has not made it easier for him. David Warner has an Expected Average of 20 in England since 2018- this is the lowest for any batter in England in this period (min. 200 balls). While he has struggled partly due to his technique, he has faced extremely high quality deliveries which has not made it easier for him.

Vijay A @VAAChandran



#WTCFinal2023 Usman Khawaja and David Warner will really have a tough time in the Ashes. Both of them aren't in the best phase of their careers to be successful against England in England. Usman Khawaja and David Warner will really have a tough time in the Ashes. Both of them aren't in the best phase of their careers to be successful against England in England.#WTCFinal2023

Charlie  @AFCharlie__



David Warner 43(60) and 1(8)

Usman Khawaja 0(10) and 13(39)



Rohit Sharma 15(26)

Shubman Gill 13(15)



Average: 13.83

#ZakCrawley

#JustSaying Openers of 2 best test teams in this test (so far)David Warner 43(60) and 1(8)Usman Khawaja 0(10) and 13(39)Rohit Sharma 15(26)Shubman Gill 13(15)Average: 13.83 Openers of 2 best test teams in this test (so far)David Warner 43(60) and 1(8)Usman Khawaja 0(10) and 13(39)Rohit Sharma 15(26)Shubman Gill 13(15) Average: 13.83#ZakCrawley #JustSaying

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi



Innings - 9

Runs - 137

Avg - 15

50s - 0



That's shocking!



#WTCFinal2023 #Siraj David Warner has zero fifty plus scores in Tests against India since 2021:Innings - 9Runs - 137Avg - 1550s - 0That's shocking! David Warner has zero fifty plus scores in Tests against India since 2021:Innings - 9Runs - 137Avg - 1550s - 0That's shocking! 😱#WTCFinal2023 #Siraj https://t.co/RlfAlhLbkt

Sharon Solomon @BSharan_6 @GemsOfCricket That audacity from Manus Labuschagne with having a guy like David Warner open for his team!! @GemsOfCricket That audacity from Manus Labuschagne with having a guy like David Warner open for his team!! 😭😭

David Warner may not play another Test match against India

In case you didn't know, David Warner has announced that he plans to retire from Test cricket after the Sydney Test match against Pakistan in January 2024. As of now, no red-ball game between Australia and India is planned until then. Hence, it seems likely that Warner may never play another Test match against the Indian team.

While Warner's recent record against India isn't noteworthy, he has been decent since his debut. Overall, Warner aggregated 1,218 runs at an average of 32.83, with three centuries and 14 fifties against India.

