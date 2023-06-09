"This might be the last ball David Warner played against India in Tests"- Twitter reacts as Australian opener gets out for 1 in WTC Final 2023

Australian batter David Warner could not make much of an impact in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 against India. The Australian opener departed to the dressing room after managing only one off eight balls.
After Australia bowled India out for 296 runs in the first innings, Usman Khawaja and David Warner came out to open the batting for the Aussies in the second innings. Just like the first innings, Warner and Khawaja started slowly against the duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.
While it was Khawaja who lost his wicket cheaply in the first innings, Warner edged a delivery from Siraj to wicket-keeper KS Bharat. Number three batter Marnus Labuschagne was asleep in the dressing room when Warner was batting, but the dismissal woke him up.
Warner impressed the Australian fans with his 60-ball 43 in the first innings, but he could not turn up in the second innings. Here's how Cricket Twitter reacted to his performance in the second innings of WTC Final 2023:
David Warner may not play another Test match against India
In case you didn't know, David Warner has announced that he plans to retire from Test cricket after the Sydney Test match against Pakistan in January 2024. As of now, no red-ball game between Australia and India is planned until then. Hence, it seems likely that Warner may never play another Test match against the Indian team.
While Warner's recent record against India isn't noteworthy, he has been decent since his debut. Overall, Warner aggregated 1,218 runs at an average of 32.83, with three centuries and 14 fifties against India.
