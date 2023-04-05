"This Shikhar Dhawan is better than any version of Rohit Sharma"- Fans react after Shikhar Dhawan's 86* vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan (86*) hit his first half-century as captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday in their clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). It was the eighth match of IPL 2023 and took place at Barsapara Stadium.
RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first on a batting paradise. Prabhsimran Singh (60 off 34 balls) gave PBKS a blazing start by hitting his maiden half-century in the IPL. He played aggressively from the onset and carted bowlers all around the park.
Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, played a contrasting innings at the other end. He struggled with timing throughout the opening partnership with Prabhsimran. Royals pacer Jason Holder dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the ninth over to break the 90-run stand.
Dhawan scored his first 30 runs off 30 balls and lacked rhythm. In the second half of the innings, however, he managed to shift gears well and upped the ante. Aggressive middle-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa returned to the pavilion as retired hurt after Shikhar Dhawan's straight shot hit him in the hand.
The PBKS skipper took the onus on himself after that and scored briskly to help his side reach 197/4. Dhawan's captain's knock garnered him praise from fans on Twitter.
"Shikhar Dhawan said he would back me this season"- PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh
Speaking during the mid-innings break, Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh revealed that he had the backing of his captain to play aggressively this season.
Reflecting on his performance in the match, he said:
"Yes I enjoyed (batting on this surface). Even Shikhar was advising me to back my game. He opined that if we get a good start, we will get a good total. And we got to a big total. The preparations in the camp were really good. Shikhar said he would back me this season."
He added:
"The total is very good. If we bowl good in the power play, we will win easily. There is a bit of dew but if we bowl well in the power play, it is a defendable total."
Rajasthan made 57/3 in the powerplay during the chase.
