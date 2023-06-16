Quite a few eyebrows were raised when England captain Ben Stokes decided to declare their first innings on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16. Joe Root had just reached his hundred and decided to cut loose with some quick runs.

The hosts were 393/8 when Stokes felt enough is enough as he probably wanted to have a crack at Australia with just about half an hour left in the day's play. Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to the declaration.

While some lauded Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for the brave declaration, others felt it was probably a poor decision with Joe Root going all guns blazing and the pitch being flat. They opined that the hosts could have added some more runs on the board and now fear that Australia might bat big in their first innings and put the hosts behind in the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber Ben Stokes just saved the ECB 120 quid on a new dukes that was due in two overs. Bazball, changing cricket, but also saving money. Ben Stokes just saved the ECB 120 quid on a new dukes that was due in two overs. Bazball, changing cricket, but also saving money.

Isa Guha @isaguha

#Ashes2023 Did you expect anything else…what a day of Test cricket and it’s not done yet Did you expect anything else…what a day of Test cricket and it’s not done yet#Ashes2023

Happy  @oyehappy Wtf England? Steve Smith will make them cry Wtf England? Steve Smith will make them cry 😂

Mike Relf @relfmj This england test side are just insane. Declare on first day?!? #ENGvsAUS This england test side are just insane. Declare on first day?!? #ENGvsAUS

James @JameswithArch @TheBarmyArmy They don’t want me to see any action on day 4, that’s what’s happening @TheBarmyArmy They don’t want me to see any action on day 4, that’s what’s happening

Mark Biggs @Minhosa27 England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 @TheBarmyArmy England declare what’s happening England declare what’s happening 😂 Got to say, no idea what is happening here, got 5 days on what looks like a flat pitch, get as many as you can 1st inns surely... 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s… Got to say, no idea what is happening here, got 5 days on what looks like a flat pitch, get as many as you can 1st inns surely... 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s…

Sujit Gupta @Sujit_90 England walking that very thin line between confidence and over confidence with that declaration. #Ashes2023 England walking that very thin line between confidence and over confidence with that declaration. #Ashes2023

Azan Ahmad @azanahmad257

#Ashes2023 You might not agree with me on this but this isn't a brave declaration. This is simply stupid. You might not agree with me on this but this isn't a brave declaration. This is simply stupid.#Ashes2023 https://t.co/pqN5pf6Fhf

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets England have never looked this confident before, Bazball era has completely changed them England have never looked this confident before, Bazball era has completely changed them

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom Insane declaration. Day 1 of the test, 78 overs bowled, your best batsman unbeaten on 118.



Ashes or no Ashes. Bazball is the future. Insane declaration. Day 1 of the test, 78 overs bowled, your best batsman unbeaten on 118. Ashes or no Ashes. Bazball is the future. https://t.co/TyzW3IgLp2

England couldn't take advantage of declaration

After declaring at 393/8, England couldn't get even a single Australian wicket in the four overs that they got to bowl before the end of play on Day 1. Moreover, legendary pacer James Anderson didn't bowl a single over and for the first time since 2009, didn't open the bowling for England in a Test on their home soil.

The 'Bazzball' ideology over the past 12 months has seen Stokes take some interesting decisions like declaring earlier than expected. However, only time will tell whether this declaration of his would work in the hosts' favor.

With Joe Root in almost complete control, he could have added at least 30-40 runs with the tail. However, that ship has sailed and the hosts have a potentially challenging day tomorrow as they will need to bowl Australia out as soon as possible on a seemingly lifeless pitch.

