Quite a few eyebrows were raised when England captain Ben Stokes decided to declare their first innings on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16. Joe Root had just reached his hundred and decided to cut loose with some quick runs.
The hosts were 393/8 when Stokes felt enough is enough as he probably wanted to have a crack at Australia with just about half an hour left in the day's play. Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to the declaration.
While some lauded Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for the brave declaration, others felt it was probably a poor decision with Joe Root going all guns blazing and the pitch being flat. They opined that the hosts could have added some more runs on the board and now fear that Australia might bat big in their first innings and put the hosts behind in the game.
Here are some of the reactions:
England couldn't take advantage of declaration
After declaring at 393/8, England couldn't get even a single Australian wicket in the four overs that they got to bowl before the end of play on Day 1. Moreover, legendary pacer James Anderson didn't bowl a single over and for the first time since 2009, didn't open the bowling for England in a Test on their home soil.
The 'Bazzball' ideology over the past 12 months has seen Stokes take some interesting decisions like declaring earlier than expected. However, only time will tell whether this declaration of his would work in the hosts' favor.
With Joe Root in almost complete control, he could have added at least 30-40 runs with the tail. However, that ship has sailed and the hosts have a potentially challenging day tomorrow as they will need to bowl Australia out as soon as possible on a seemingly lifeless pitch.
