"This valuable contribution is no less than a hundred"- Fans hail Axar Patel for an incredible knock in IND vs AUS 1st Test

Axar Patel proved his value as an all-rounder with a fantastic knock of 84 in the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur. The southpaw first stitched an essential partnership with Ravindra Jadeja and then batted exceptionally well with the tailenders to ensure that the hosts' lead crossed the 200-run mark.
There was a lot of talk about who India's third spinner should be, with Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin almost certain to start. Many felt that Kuldeep Yadav should have been given a nod over Axar due to the variety that he brought to the bowling attack with his left-arm wrist spin.
However, Axar Patel's crucial knock helped him repay the faith that the team management showed in him. Fans on Twitter hailed Axar for his fine innings and believe the hosts have enough runs on the board to inflict an innings defeat.
Here are some of the reactions:
Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami frustrated Aussies in the first session
Australia got off to an ideal start on Day 3 as Todd Murphy cleaned up Ravindra Jadeja for 70. The 200-run lead looked far-fetched as the visitors were just two wickets away from wrapping up the hosts.
However, Mohammed Shami joined Axar at the crease and applied himself really well. He showed some patience initially by making great use of the depth of the crease and showing solid defense. But he also didn't hesitate in smashing big sixes when the opportunity presented itself.
The 52-run stand between the two really took the sting out of the Aussies in the opening session of the third day. Axar Patel did try to get to his hundred but fell 16 runs short of the landmark. However, he will be delighted that he was able to contribute with the bat after a pretty ordinary performance with the ball in the first innings.
