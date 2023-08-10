“Thoda training mai diyan do” - Fan posts cheeky comment after Ravindra Jadeja shares more pictures from US holiday

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been enjoying his time away from the game, holidaying in the USA. Over the last few days, he has been constantly sharing pictures and videos of his vacation on his social media handles.

The 34-year-old was part of the Indian team during the Test and ODI series in West Indies. The left-hander scored 37* and 61 in the two Test matches in Roseau and Port of Spain respectively. Jadeja claimed three wickets in the three-match one-day series apart from scoring 16*, 10 and 8*.

On Thursday, August 10, the all-rounder shared a couple of pictures from Times Square in New York on his social media handles. The images were shared with the caption:

“The lights never get old⚡️#lovingit.”

While most fans shared routine comments, liking the post, one of the users responded cheekily and wrote:

“Bht ghum rahe ho thoda training mai Diyan do CSK jaisa world cup 🍵 chahiye issbaar [You are roaming a lot. Focus a little on training as well. We want CSK like World Cup this time].”

It may be recalled that Jadeja struck pacer Mohit Sharma for six and four off the last two deliveries of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS method) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ravindra Jadeja is most tested Indian cricketer in 2023

According to a recent report, Jadeja is the most tested Indian cricketer in 2023 so far. He gave dope samples thrice between January and May this year. PTI reported the same after accessing details from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

All of Jadeja's three samples were of urine, and taken 'Out Of Competition' (OOC) on February 19, March 26 and April 26. The report added that a total of 55 cricketers (male and female) underwent dope testing in the first five months of 2023. Of the samples collected, seven were blood samples and the remaining urine.

Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal and T Natarajan are some of the prominent Indian cricketers who gave dope tests in the first half of 2023.

Among overseas cricketers, David Miller, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Marcus Stoinis and Mark Wood, among others, underwent dope tests.