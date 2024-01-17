"Tight slap to all the haters!!" - Fans go berserk as Rohit Sharma smashes record 5th T20I hundred in India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer to smash five T20I hundreds after a sensational knock of 121* off just 69 balls in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Rohit was under a bit of pressure coming into the third T20I as he was yet to score a run in the series. However, he more than made up for it with a hundred that will arguably go down as his best in T20Is.

Fans and cricketers on X were thrilled to see Rohit Sharma producing an incredible knock under pressure and also hailed him for his mind-blowing acceleration at the backend of the innings. Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh's unbelievable partnership got India out of a hole

At 22/4, Afghanistan had India in trouble despite the hosts getting what they wished for at the toss. It seemed at one point that the Men in Blue would need to bat out of their skin to reach a total of even close to the 150-run mark. However, both Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh dug deep and produced a partnership for the ages.

The conditions were tough, with the pitch being a bit two-paced and the ball turning square for the spinners. However, Rohit absorbed the pressure alongside Rinku, laid a stable platform for India, and then just teed off incredibly. Rinku Singh scored 69* off just 39 balls, proving to be the ideal support for his captain.

After reaching his half-century, Rohit went berserk as the hosts scored a staggering 103 runs in their last five overs. The Chinnaswamy crowd was treated to some unbelievable hitting from the two batters, including 36 runs off the final over.

The outstanding partnership of 190* took India to 212/4 and Afghanistan will now need to bat really well to ensure they avoid a whitewash.

