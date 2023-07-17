Abhishek Sharma played an explosive knock as India 'A' defeated Nepal by nine wickets in the ongoing ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, July 17.

The left-handed opener chipped in with 87 runs from 69 deliveries in the run chase. He hit two sixes along with 12 fours during his entertaining knock.

Following the match, several fans took to social media, lauding Sharma for his brilliant batting performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Resanth. @141ovalclassic 🏻



Terrific innings by Abhishek Sharma, ended IPL 2023 with decent performance, now 87(69) in 2nd game of Asia Cup.

𝘿𝙖𝙠𝙨𝙝 𝙜𝙞𝙡𝙡 @screwgauge77

He is much better than guys like Deepak hooda , Shahbaz Ahmed ,rahul etc who are selected for Asian games @mufaddal_vohra Still feel for himHe is much better than guys like Deepak hooda , Shahbaz Ahmed ,rahul etc who are selected for Asian games

Parth Mishra @MaximumGamer007 A wonderful innings from Abhishek Sharma in the Emerging Asia Cup.



87 in just 69 balls with 12 fours and 2 sixes. Missed out on a very well deserved century, a classic knock by Abhishek!

Notably, Abhishek Sharma was named the Player of the Match for his batting exploits as India 'A' successfully chased down the 168-run target in just 22.1 overs.

Sharma performed decently with the bat in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he mustered 226 runs from 11 outings, including two half-centuries.

Abhishek Sharma's 87-run knock helped India 'A' qualify for the semi-finals of ACC the Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Nepal won the toss and decided to bat first against India 'A'. However, they failed to register a competitive score and were bundled out for just 167.

Skipper Rohit Paudel was the only saving grace for Nepal, scoring 65 runs. For India 'A', Nishant Sandhu picked up four wickets, while Rajvardhan Hangargekar bagged three scalps.

The Indian side chased down the total comfortably in the 23rd over. Apart from Abhishek Sharma's 87-run knock, Sai Sudharsan also starred with the bat, playing an unbeaten 58-run knock.

With this win, India 'A' have guaranteed a place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The Yash Dhull-led side will next be seen in action when they take on Pakistan 'A' at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, July 19.

India 'A' squad for Emerging Asia Cup: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.