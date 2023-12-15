"To a point where we should just ban England from playing white ball cricket" - Twitter trolls England for going down 0-2 in T20Is vs West Indies

England's shockingly poor white-ball form continued as they lost the second T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies to fall into a 0-2 hole. Winning the toss and fielding first, the defending T20 Champions reduced the hosts to 54/4 in the ninth over.

However, opener Brandon King and skipper Rovman Powell staged a stunning recovery with an 80-run partnership to resurrect the innings. The duo's heroics helped West Indies reach 176/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, England got off to another dismal start, with skipper Jos Buttler being dismissed for five in the third over. Several middling partnerships meant that England were always in the game. Yet, untimely wickets continued to stall their progress.

Eventually, they were left with too much to do and fell short by ten runs despite a well-compiled half-century from Sam Curran. The defeat left England needing to win the remaining three games to clinch the series.

Questions have already swerved around the England white-ball side following a horrendous 2023 World Cup campaign and the ODI series defeat to the West Indies.

Despite being among the pre-tournament favorites, the Jos Buttler-led side won only three out of their nine games to finish out of the top four in the World Cup. The losses to the West Indies have only further raised the alarm bells on England's dwindling white-ball fortunes.

Fans on Twitter had a field day trolling the once dominant white-ball outfit, questioning the management, captain, and team selection. One user wrote:

"I think we’re getting to a point where we should just ban england from playing white ball cricket"

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Plenty of ways we could have found those 10 runs" - England captain Jos Buttler

Akeal Hosein dented England's run chase with his canny bowling.

England skipper Jos Buttler felt that the margins were slim and the side could have done several things better to cross the line. Despite having the hosts on the ropes a few times, England could not capitalize to fall into a 0-2 series hole.

Buttler wasn't too disappointed at the post-match presentation but felt the bowlers could have restricted the West Indies to a far lesser score.

"Few many more than what we could have restricted them to. Plenty of ways we could have found those 10 runs. Motie was operating in the middle and we sent Sam up the order. But Motie bowled really well. Sam did well and took it deep. Two different leg-spinners. Nice having them operate in tandem. They played well in the back end and a couple of big overs helped them," said Buttler, via Cricbuzz.

With the latest setback, England have now lost ten out of their last 14 white-ball games dating back to the start of the World Cup. They will look to keep the T20I series alive in the third game at Grenada on Saturday, December 16.