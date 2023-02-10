"Told you he is T20 and ODI material"- Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav loses his stumps to Nathan Lyon after scoring 8 runs

Debutant Suryakumar Yadav could not score big in his first Test innings. The right-handed batter scored eight runs off 19 balls. Nathan Lyon bamboozled him on the 20th ball of his innings and dismantled the bails off his stumps.
Yadav came out to bat in the 53rd over of the Indian innings. Todd Murphy scalped Virat Kohli's wicket after lunch, inviting Yadav to the middle. The well-set Rohit Sharma needed a partner at the other end to stitch up a big partnership, but Suryakumar could only add 17 runs for the fifth wicket with Rohit.
He hit one four in his innings before Nathan Lyon sent him back. Fans on social media opined that the team management should have picked Shubman Gill instead of Suryakumar in the playing XI. Some also feel that he is only a T20I batter. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav will likely get 1 more chance to prove himself
Suryakumar Yadav could not touch double digits in his first innings, but he will likely get one more opportunity to showcase his talent in the Nagpur Test. If Australia better India's first-innings lead and set a target for them in the fourth innings, Yadav could get one more chance.
It will be interesting to see how he performs if he gets a chance to bat in the second innings. If he does not get to bat in the second innings, Yadav might lose his place in the team to Shreyas Iyer or Shubman Gill.
India have taken a first-innings lead against Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Captain Rohit Sharma has completed his ton, and India are 208/5 after 72 overs at the time of writing. You can follow the live scorecard of this match right here.
Should India give 1 more chance to Suryakumar Yadav even if Shreyas Iyer is fit for 2nd Test? Share your views in the comments below.
