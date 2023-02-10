"Told you he is T20 and ODI material"- Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav loses his stumps to Nathan Lyon after scoring 8 runs

Debutant Suryakumar Yadav could not score big in his first Test innings. The right-handed batter scored eight runs off 19 balls. Nathan Lyon bamboozled him on the 20th ball of his innings and dismantled the bails off his stumps.

Yadav came out to bat in the 53rd over of the Indian innings. Todd Murphy scalped Virat Kohli's wicket after lunch, inviting Yadav to the middle. The well-set Rohit Sharma needed a partner at the other end to stitch up a big partnership, but Suryakumar could only add 17 runs for the fifth wicket with Rohit.

He hit one four in his innings before Nathan Lyon sent him back. Fans on social media opined that the team management should have picked Shubman Gill instead of Suryakumar in the playing XI. Some also feel that he is only a T20I batter. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Wickets falling on the other end as Rohit Sharma stands tall



Syed @SapnoKeRaja @CricCrazyJohns We need Iyer for sure to handle these Lyon and Murphy in the middle. All are struggling against off spinners. One thing Rohit has captain taking responsibility playing well. @CricCrazyJohns We need Iyer for sure to handle these Lyon and Murphy in the middle. All are struggling against off spinners. One thing Rohit has captain taking responsibility playing well.

Had The difference b/w Sub Continental Teams and other teams is the pressure Fans exert on the playersHad #SuryakumarYadav been licensed to play his natural game he would not have failed. #HarryBrook of ENG is not more talented than SKY but he is allowed to play freely in any format The difference b/w Sub Continental Teams and other teams is the pressure Fans exert on the playersHad #SuryakumarYadav been licensed to play his natural game he would not have failed. #HarryBrook of ENG is not more talented than SKY but he is allowed to play freely in any format

Started his Test career with a boundary.



Suryakumar Yadav doing Suryakumar Yadav things



Then - Started his T20I career with a boundary.
Now - Started his Test career with a boundary.
Suryakumar Yadav doing Suryakumar Yadav things

KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra At least Suryakumar Yadav made sure that Todd Murphy doesn't get 10 wickets in an innings. At least Suryakumar Yadav made sure that Todd Murphy doesn't get 10 wickets in an innings.

Suryakumar Yadav will likely get 1 more chance to prove himself

Suryakumar Yadav could not touch double digits in his first innings, but he will likely get one more opportunity to showcase his talent in the Nagpur Test. If Australia better India's first-innings lead and set a target for them in the fourth innings, Yadav could get one more chance.

It will be interesting to see how he performs if he gets a chance to bat in the second innings. If he does not get to bat in the second innings, Yadav might lose his place in the team to Shreyas Iyer or Shubman Gill.

India have taken a first-innings lead against Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Captain Rohit Sharma has completed his ton, and India are 208/5 after 72 overs at the time of writing. You can follow the live scorecard of this match right here.

Should India give 1 more chance to Suryakumar Yadav even if Shreyas Iyer is fit for 2nd Test? Share your views in the comments below.

