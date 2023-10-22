"Too good to be ignored"- Fans erupt as Mohammed Shami destroys New Zealand batting with fifer in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami entered history books, becoming the first bowler from his country to pick two five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. He completed the feat against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup match in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Coming into the team because of an injury to Hardik Pandya, Shami grabbed his opportunity with both hands, picking up stunning figures of 5/54 and ensuring that his team restricted the Kiwis to just 273/9 in their 50 overs.

Fans on X were thrilled to see Mohammed Shami making the most of his opportunity and also hailed him for having picked 36 wickets in just 12 World Cup matches. Many believe Shami has almost made it impossible for the team management to not have him in the first-choice XI even when Hardik Pandya comes back from injury.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mohammed Shami leads India's fightback with the ball

India had a rather odd day on the field as they had a number of midfield and also a couple of regulation chances that went down. Rahcin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's 159-run stand for the third wicket had nicely set up the Kiwis to launch in the final 15 overs of their innings.

However, Mohammed Shami applied the brakes on the scoring by sending Ravindra back to the pavilion, and gradually other bowlers like Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with tight overs and Kuldeep Yadav sent back the likes of Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips.

Jasprit Bumrah then got Mark Chapman's wicket and Shami came back at the death to pick three more wickets and ensure the Kiwis don't even cross 280. The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have gotten off to a rollicking start once again and that has certainly put the Men in Blue ahead in the chase.