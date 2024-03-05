"Too hot to handle for Mumbai Indians" - Fans react to Jemimah Rodrigues' explosive knock in DCW vs MIW clash of WPL 2024

Jemimah Rodrigues shone with the bat for Delhi Capitals Women during the team's Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) encounter against Mumbai Indians Women at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 5.

Walking out for bat at No. 4, Rodrigues took the Mumbai bowlers to the cleaners. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 69 in just 33 deliveries, finishing with an outstanding strike rate of 209.09.

Rodrigues struck three sixes and eight fours during her entertaining knock. It is worth mentioning that she had scored just 13 runs from her first 14 deliveries.

However, she turned things around towards the back end, changing gears at the right time, helping her side register an impressive 192-run total. It was also her maiden half-century in the tournament.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Jemimah Rodrigues for her incredible batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Rodrigues and skipper Meg Lanning slammed half-centuries, scoring 69* and 53, respectively. Rodrigues put her team in a strong position in the death overs, scoring 56 runs from the last 19 balls she faced.

For Mumbai Indians Women, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, and Hayley Matthews claimed one wicket each.

Jemimah Rodrigues has scored 122 runs from five innings in WPL 2024

Jemimah Rodrigues has mustered 122 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 169.44 and an average of 40.66. She is the fourth-highest run-getter for Delhi Capitals Women this season.

The Delhi-based side have enjoyed a great run so far in WPL 2024. They are currently placed at the top of the points table, having won three out of their first four encounters. They have a net run rate of +1.251 to their name.

Following their ongoing clash with Mumbai Indians, Delhi will next take on UP Warriorz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 8.

