"Took the advice of 'Bat like Kohli' on the wrong day" - Fans react as Sanju Samson gets dismissed for golden duck in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson returned to India's playing XI for the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

However, it was a forgettable outing for Samson, as he was dismissed for a golden duck. He walked out to bat when the Men in Blue were reeling at 21/3 in four overs.

The onus was on Samson to steer the ship out of choppy waters for India by forming a partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma. He attempted to play the pull shot off Fareed Ahmad's bowling on the very first ball that he faced. The 29-year-old failed to get the desired connection, only managing to top-edge it. Mohammad Nabi completed the catch to send Samson packing.

Following the dismissal, the wicketkeeper-batter received a lot of flak on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Sanju Samson replaced Jitesh Sharma in the playing XI for the dead rubber clash against Afghanistan. It was a crucial opportunity for him to get some runs under his belt to remain in the reckoning of national selectors for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He will now have to do something spectacular in IPL 2024 to rise in the pecking order of Indian wicketkeeper-batters ahead of the showpiece event.

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh steadied the ship for India after Sanju Samson's dismissal

India won the toss and elected to bat first. However, they found themselves in a precarious position as left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad ran through the home team's top order with an inspired spell.

Yashasvi Jaiswal perished for just four runs, while Shivam Dube managed to score just one run. Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson bagged golden ducks, putting Afghanistan in a commanding position.

Skipper Rohit Sharma showed tremendous composure under pressure, notching up a fine half-century. He received support from Rinku Singh as the two stitched together a fifth-wicket partnership of 100-plus.

India eventually finished at 212/4, with Rohit scoring an unbeaten hundred, while Rinku chipped in with a quickfire 69*.

