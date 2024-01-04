"Toota hai Cape Town ka ghamand"- Fans erupt as India thump South Africa in Cape Town for historic win to level the series

India made a sensational comeback after the drubbing at Centurion as they thumped South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town inside two days to level the series 1-1.

The visitors couldn't compete in the Centurion Test and there were several questions on how they would turn up in Cape Town. However, after bowling South Africa out in the first innings for just 55 runs, they remained ahead in the game and ensured they won comfortably.

Fans and cricketers took to social media to congratulate India on a spectacular performance and for showing great character to come back and level the series.

Here are some of the reactions:

India successfully saw off Aiden Markram's resistance on Day 3

South Africa trailed by just 36 runs at the start of day three and had Aiden Markram and David Bedingham at the crease to set as high a target as possible. But Jasprit Bumrah produced an inspired spell to ensure the visitors didn't have to chase a big score.

The star speedster picked up six wickets in total in the innings and that meant that the visitors needed to chase just 79 runs to win. Aiden Markram arguably played the innings of his career so far with a sensational hundred, but it wasn't enough to give South Africa a competitive target.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fast start ensured there were no major hiccups for the chasing team as they won the game with seven wickets in hand. This win certainly helps them not only save the series but also gain crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.

Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian captain to win a Test match in Cape Town. While the visitors will rue a missed chance to conquer the 'final frontier' with a series win, they will take great heart from the comeback arguably against the odds.

