Top 10 funny memes as 4th Test between India and Australia ends in a dull draw

The fourth India versus Australia Test in Ahmadabad ended as a draw on Monday, March 13. The hosts managed to win the series by a 2-1 margin and lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

Australia batted first after winning the toss on Day 1. Taking advantage of batting-friendly conditions on a fresh pitch, the visitors scaled a huge total of 480, with opener Usman Khawaja top-scoring with 180 runs.

After toiling hard on the field for almost two days, India gave a fitting response by putting up 571 runs on the board after batting 178.5 overs.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill starred for the hosts with the bat by hitting patient centuries. India took a lead of 91 runs before getting all-out late on Day 4. Australia then batted out until half of the third session on Day 5 and reached 175/2 before both captains decided to shake hands and agree on a draw.

The pitch remained placid over the course of the match. It did not deteriorate even in the last two days and brought the bowlers into the game.

Fans were disappointed after the match ended in a pale draw. They took to Twitter and Instagram to express their views via memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It was hard-fought series with lots of ebbs and flows" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma reflected that this was a hard-fought series with a lot of intense cricketing action. He stated that it was pleasing to win the series even after missing a couple of key players in their squad.

Sharma said:

"Really happy to win this series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was hard-fought series with lots of ebbs and flows but we were able to come up trumps even with a couple of key players missing from our squad. So, really pleased with the performance."

He added:

"I am proud of our performance in Delhi. We were behind in that match but came back really strong to surge ahead on a tricky wicket. We were then put to the test in Indore and could not quite stand up to the pressure applied on us. Well, Test cricket is never easy and we understand the demands of it. We try out best to meet the standards every single time."

Both teams will next face off in the three-match ODI series, which will commence on March 17 in Mumbai.

