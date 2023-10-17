Top 10 funny memes after Australia beat Sri Lanka and registered their first win in in 2023 World Cup

Australia got off the mark in the 2023 World Cup with a comfortable five-wicket win against Sri Lanka on Monday (October 16) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Sri Lanka slumped to their third successive defeat in the tournament.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Openers Kusal Perera (78) and Pathum Nissanka (61) hit fluent half-centuries and laid down a solid platform for their side. However, the middle order failed to utilize it.

The Australian bowlers triggered a collapse after the departure of openers and bundled out Sri Lanka to 209 in 43.3 overs. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned to form after a couple of poor outings and claimed four wickets.

Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka reduced Australia to 24/2 early by dismissing their stalwarts David Warner and Steve Smith. However, Josh Inglis (58), Mitchell Marsh (52) and Marnus Labuschagne (40) played sensibly to resurrect the innings. Glenn Maxwell (31*) and Marcus Stoinis (20*) played blazing cameos to finish the chase in 35.2 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring match between Sri Lanka and Australia on Monday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Been sporting a bit of a back spasm the last couple of days"- Australian spinner Adam Zampa after match-winning spell vs Sri Lanka

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, Adam Zampa reflected on his spell and said:

"Been sporting a bit of a back spasm the last couple of days. Trying to get through this. Felt like I felt better and bowled better but one of those days. (On being taken out of the attack after bowling eight overs) It was a decision to bowl the off-spinner to the left-handers. Might not have bowled anyway because my back was very sore. Felt I could have bowled better in the last game.

Zampa continued:

"My job is to get wickets, have not been doing that. Nice to be on the better end of the result tonight. (On if he did anything different) Took me a little while to get into the game again. Just trying to keep that wicket-taking attitude and make it easier for those bowling the later overs. We got a really big game against Pakistan in Bengaluru but it will be the same for me - try and get wickets."

