Top 10 funny memes after Rohit Sharma cleared the air about Virat Kohli's health situation following Anushka Sharma's viral Instagram story 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma cleared the air about Virat Kohli's health following the conclusion of the fourth Test against Australia on March 13. Kohli was the stand-out performer with the bat in India's first innings as he hit 186 runs off 364 balls during his marathon effort on Sunday.

His wife Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account later that day to appreciate his efforts. She posted a story hailing him for his magnificent knock and revealed that he battled through sickness while batting. On her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma wrote:

“Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always.”

Fans got wind of it and made it viral across social media platforms, assuming that Kohli had a serious health issue. When asked about Virat Kohli's health update during the post-series press conference, Rohit Sharma revealed that he was not aware of any major health concerns of his long-time teammate and added that Kohli was 'coughing a little'.

Sharma said:

"I don't think he is sick; he was just coughing a little bit but I don't think it's that bad health-wise."

Rohit also hailed Virat Kohli's commitment to the team and revealed that he was eager to put in a match-defining performance for India. He said:

"He is just thinking about the moment. He wants to put up a big performance for the team which he has done in the past so many years, and wants to do that every time he gets the opportunity to do it for India," Rohit added.

Fans took note of Rohit Sharma's statement about Virat Kohli's health. They expressed mixed views on the same by making hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Kaygee18 @Kaygee4_5 Virat Kohli : * Coughs *



Anushka Sharma ( Declaring it as sickness ) : Virat Kohli : * Coughs * Anushka Sharma ( Declaring it as sickness ) : https://t.co/snqi7Ba0Y4

ً @SarcasticCowboy



Rohit to Anushka: @mufaddal_vohra Anushka : Virat was sick and having fever despite that he played mammoth inningsRohit to Anushka: @mufaddal_vohra Anushka : Virat was sick and having fever despite that he played mammoth innings Rohit to Anushka: https://t.co/2YVHEa6MmA

🇮🇳🇨🇦🍁 @Hitmannn13 Rohit Sharma and Axar Exposed Anushka Sharma PR Rohit Sharma and Axar Exposed Anushka Sharma PR 😀 https://t.co/YqPuwWBLG1

Rohit Sharma set to miss first ODI vs Australia on March 17

Team India and Australia will square off in a three-match ODI series. It will commence in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. Vishakapatnam and Chennai will host the next two matches on March 19 and 22. Captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI due to family reasons and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in his absence.

Team India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

