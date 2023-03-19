Create

"Totally biased behavior with Sanju and Rutu" - Twitter tears apart Suryakumar Yadav for second golden duck in IND vs AUS ODI series

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has scored just 49 runs in five ODI innings this year.

Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to deliver for Team India in the second ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

The right-hander was sent back for a golden duck by Mitchell Starc, who dismissed him leg before wicket (lbw) for the second time in the ongoing three-match series.

The incident took place in the fifth over when Yadav fell prey to an inswinger. The right-hander went for an on-drive but was beaten comprehensively. He was struck below the knee roll on the front pad and looked absolutely plumb in front of the stumps. The dismissal left the hosts reeling at 32/3 in 4.5 overs.

Fans were disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav for failing to emulate his T20 form in ODIs.

One user wrote on Twitter:

"Totally biased behavior with Sanju [Samson] and Rutu [Ruturaj Gaikwad]"
Suryakumar Yadav inLast 12 T20I Innings - 70.50 AvgLast 12 ODI Innings - 12.63 Avg*totally biased behaviour with Sanju and Rutu

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Somebody said Suryakumar Yadav is made for T 20 only
Suryakumar Yadav in his last 11 ODI innings:14314634*489131600No minnows no party for Hongurya Most overrated batsman Currently. #INDvsAUS https://t.co/SWiTn1zl8z
Sanju Samson watching Suryakumar Yadav getting another 0.#INDvsAUS https://t.co/gPFsFix25u
#SuryakumarYadav will be on a #Hattrick when he comes to bat in next ODI.#INDvsAUS
#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsAUS Surya kumar yadav inT20s ODI https://t.co/pDHyLXJB3Y
Suryakumar Yadav when ball inswings.#INDvsAUS #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/QYRND4LtgP
KL Rahul After Scoring run in One Match and Securing place for next 4 5 matches.#RohitSharma#KLRahul#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsAUS https://t.co/wM9ISBb4OG
#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsAUS #SuryakumarYadavSky in t20 sky in odi / test🤣🤣 https://t.co/1el0W2VzEf
SKY in T20 format vs SKY in other formats explained.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #IndiaVsAustralia #AUSvIND #ODI #sky #SuryakumarYadav #goldenduck #Stark #KLRahul #ViratKohli #jadeja #Shubmangill #Cricket #TeamIndia #IndianCricketTeam #BorderGavaskarTrophy @surya_14kumar @ImRo45 @JayShah https://t.co/gpzuvP7uAz
SuryaKumar Yadav should stick to T20 cricket only. #AUSvIND
what is this called 360 degree playersWhat will Suryakumar Yadav play better than him, Sanju Samson will play well, give Sanju Samson a chanc Suryakumar yadav1ST ODI 1Ball Run(0)2ND ODI 1Ball Run(0) SKY 2 Match S/R 00 Run 00#SanjuSamson https://t.co/k7PAfrw9wE

Suryakumar Yadav continues his flop show in ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav, who was adjudged the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022, has failed to deliver in the ODIs despite his excellent form in T20Is.

So far, he has scored just 49 runs in five innings at an average of 9.80 in 2023. Overall, he has amassed 433 runs in 21 ODIs, including two half-centuries.

Yadav’s consecutive failures have put a question mark on his place in the third ODI against Australia and the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held later this year in India.

Meanwhile, Australia are in a commanding position in the second ODI after opting to bowl in the second ODI.

At the time of writing, Team India were 71/6 in 15.2 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel at the crease.

Team India won their first ODI against Australia by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Steve Smith and Co. will now look to win the ongoing second ODI to set up a series decider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22).

