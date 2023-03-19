"Totally biased behavior with Sanju and Rutu" - Twitter tears apart Suryakumar Yadav for second golden duck in IND vs AUS ODI series

Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to deliver for Team India in the second ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

The right-hander was sent back for a golden duck by Mitchell Starc, who dismissed him leg before wicket (lbw) for the second time in the ongoing three-match series.

The incident took place in the fifth over when Yadav fell prey to an inswinger. The right-hander went for an on-drive but was beaten comprehensively. He was struck below the knee roll on the front pad and looked absolutely plumb in front of the stumps. The dismissal left the hosts reeling at 32/3 in 4.5 overs.

Fans were disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav for failing to emulate his T20 form in ODIs.

One user wrote on Twitter:

"Totally biased behavior with Sanju [Samson] and Rutu [Ruturaj Gaikwad]"

Suryakumar Yadav in



Last 12 T20I Innings - 70.50 Avg

Last 12 ODI Innings - 12.63 Avg*



Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Somebody said Suryakumar Yadav is made for T 20 only

a || offline @aquilwho



14

31

4

6

34*

4

8

9

13

16

0

0



Sunam Sabar @SunamSabar

What will Suryakumar Yadav play better than him, Sanju Samson will play well, give Sanju Samson a chanc

Suryakumar yadav

1ST ODI 1Ball Run(0)

2ND ODI 1Ball Run(0)

SKY 2 Match

S/R 00

Run 00

Suryakumar Yadav continues his flop show in ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav, who was adjudged the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022, has failed to deliver in the ODIs despite his excellent form in T20Is.

So far, he has scored just 49 runs in five innings at an average of 9.80 in 2023. Overall, he has amassed 433 runs in 21 ODIs, including two half-centuries.

Yadav’s consecutive failures have put a question mark on his place in the third ODI against Australia and the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held later this year in India.

Meanwhile, Australia are in a commanding position in the second ODI after opting to bowl in the second ODI.

At the time of writing, Team India were 71/6 in 15.2 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel at the crease.

Team India won their first ODI against Australia by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Steve Smith and Co. will now look to win the ongoing second ODI to set up a series decider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22).

Follow the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live score here.

